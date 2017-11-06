Paradise Papers: Jindal Steel, Videocon, Others Down up to 2 Per Cent
The scrip of Jindal Steel & Power went down by 2.32 per cent, Essar Shipping lost 2 per cent and Videocon Industries fell by 1.82 per cent on BSE.
A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of various firms, led by Jindal Steel, today fell by up to 2.3 per cent amid reports that their names have cropped up in the leaked list of 'Paradise Papers' of companies.
The scrip of Jindal Steel & Power went down by 2.32 per cent, Essar Shipping lost 2 per cent and Videocon Industries fell by 1.82 per cent on BSE.
Also, shares of Sun TV Network fell by 1.74 per cent, GMR Infrastructure declined by 1.57 per cent and Apollo Tyres dipped 0.88 per cent. As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.
The Paradise Papers is an investigation into offshore and banking assets carried out by the Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The scrip of Jindal Steel & Power went down by 2.32 per cent, Essar Shipping lost 2 per cent and Videocon Industries fell by 1.82 per cent on BSE.
Also, shares of Sun TV Network fell by 1.74 per cent, GMR Infrastructure declined by 1.57 per cent and Apollo Tyres dipped 0.88 per cent. As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.
The Paradise Papers is an investigation into offshore and banking assets carried out by the Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|783.70
|+123.95
|+18.79
|Reliance Nippon
|284.40
|+32.40
|+12.86
|Tata Motors
|462.90
|+15.20
|+3.40
|Infibeam Incorp
|186.95
|+19.05
|+11.35
|SBI
|329.00
|+4.00
|+1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Nippon
|284.00
|+32.00
|+12.70
|Titan Company
|784.55
|+125.15
|+18.98
|Hind Copper
|103.85
|+16.95
|+19.51
|Aditya Birla
|207.40
|+13.70
|+7.07
|Bank of Baroda
|172.00
|+0.25
|+0.15
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|199.25
|+7.40
|+3.86
|Tata Motors
|462.90
|+15.20
|+3.40
|M&M
|1,366.15
|+35.40
|+2.66
|Bharti Infratel
|424.05
|+10.30
|+2.49
|Cipla
|654.80
|+14.70
|+2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|256.95
|+10.05
|+4.07
|ONGC
|198.65
|+7.30
|+3.81
|Tata Motors
|461.55
|+14.65
|+3.28
|M&M
|1,364.35
|+33.20
|+2.49
|Cipla
|655.40
|+15.80
|+2.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|434.05
|-11.60
|-2.60
|Yes Bank
|319.65
|-6.30
|-1.93
|Sun Pharma
|541.20
|-10.05
|-1.82
|UPL
|761.90
|-13.70
|-1.77
|BPCL
|524.20
|-8.90
|-1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|531.00
|-10.35
|-1.91
|Sun Pharma
|541.40
|-10.80
|-1.96
|NTPC
|178.85
|-3.30
|-1.81
|Axis Bank
|533.55
|-6.45
|-1.19
|Lupin
|1,034.70
|-14.55
|-1.39
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Have Returned With Unforgettable Memories, FIFA President Tells PM Modi
- Deepika Padukone Slut Shamed Over These Pictures Taken With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins
- Royal Enfield Unveils Its First Modern 650 Twin Engine
- 2G Scam Nears Big Verdict. Here’s What Happened 10 Years Ago
- This Emotional Video From The Last Day Shoot Of BR Chopra's Mahabharat Will Make You Cry