Paytm Still Facing Glitches; Users Complain of Payment Issues

New Delhi: Mobile payments company Paytm is still facing issues in transacting as many users have complained that money was deducted from their bank accounts but did not reach the e-wallet.

Besides, the users said they are not able to see the existing balance in their Paytm wallet and their attempts to transfer the balance back to bank accounts were failing. Paytm customers have been facing such issues for the last few days.

Its customer care hasn't been of much help as no transaction IDs are getting generated on its platform to help track details, they said.

Several customers using Apple handsets complained that they could not even access their accounts and pay through using.

When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson said there are regular cases wherein owing to server connectivity issues, bank downtime or other technical reasons, many times money gets deducted from the account but does not get credited to the recipient.

"Such transactions are automatically corrected within 48 hours. Currently, bank servers are strained thereby, increasing the frequency of such issues," the spokesperson added.

Some users claimed that they are still waiting to get their transferred money back despite raising the issue with Paytm customer care.

Government's move to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the resultant cash crunch has forced many people to use digital platforms like Paytm to make transactions. However, given the huge spurt in transactions, failure rates of transactions have also gone up.

"As we continue to route the traffic to new servers and install additional capacity, certain customers are facing the time out," the company had said when asked about the reasons for the technical errors being faced by customers.

On Apple handset users facing difficulties, Paytm in a blog said the company had "found a bug in its iOS app where certain app users were not able to pay, thereby hanging their app. Soon the system logged them out preventing them from further accessing their account".

"We are sending an app update to Apple immediately and requesting them to approve the same as soon as possible. Once live, we request our users to update their iOS app," it added.

The company also sought to pacify users saying the users' "data and money is absolutely safe and secure. This is a minor issue that we are fixing," it said.