GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PepsiCo, Varun Beverages Tie up for Tropicana, Others

The company said the north and east regions together account for 80 per cent of the juice market in India and VBLs contiguous reach helps us more than double the distribution reach in these states.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PepsiCo, Varun Beverages Tie up for Tropicana, Others
File photo of Pepsi Logo (Reuters)
New Delhi: Food and Beverages maker PepsiCo on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with bottling partner Varun Beverages, which will now sell and distribute the entire Tropicana range of juices along with Gatorade and Quaker Value-Added Dairy in north and east India.

Already, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) holds manufacturing, sales and distribution rights for Tropicana Slice and Tropicana Frutz in north and east regions.

"In order to further unlock the potential of brand Tropicana, we have entered into a strategic partnership with VBL for ramping up the selling and delivery infrastructure for our Premium Go to Market channel in their territories across North and East India," PepsiCo India Vice President-Nutrition Category Deepika Warrier said in a statement.

The company said the north and east regions together account for 80 per cent of the juice market in India and VBLs contiguous reach helps us more than double the distribution reach in these states.

"The goal is to double the Tropicana juice business by 2020 and to grow to be Indias No 1 fruit and veggies brand in the next decade," Warrier said.

VBL is a leading franchisee of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

"We are confident that the addition of this portfolio will help expand the franchise for brand Tropicana in these territories," Varun Beverages Ltd Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

It produces and distributes a wide range of products including Pepsi, 7UP, Tropicana Slice and packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,115.00 +145.36 ( +0.43%)

Nifty 50

10,544.30 +39.50 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Comm 34.85 +1.55 +4.65
Idea Cellular 115.55 +11.00 +10.52
Yes Bank 333.10 +16.00 +5.05
Maruti Suzuki 9,475.00 +88.75 +0.95
Infosys 1,008.55 -6.85 -0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,710.00 +4.50 +0.26
Varun Beverages 726.60 +38.05 +5.53
Indiabulls Hsg 1,194.00 +9.25 +0.78
Idea Cellular 115.45 +10.95 +10.48
Reliance Comm 34.90 +1.55 +4.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 333.25 +16.15 +5.09
Adani Ports 425.65 +15.80 +3.86
IndusInd Bank 1,677.05 +30.45 +1.85
Bharti Airtel 530.55 +7.55 +1.44
Tata Power 100.85 +1.25 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 333.00 +15.90 +5.01
Adani Ports 425.60 +16.35 +4.00
BHEL 103.10 +2.35 +2.33
IndusInd Bank 1,675.65 +29.35 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 529.80 +7.35 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 413.05 -5.80 -1.38
ONGC 197.35 -2.15 -1.08
BPCL 486.40 -5.10 -1.04
IOC 383.70 -3.60 -0.93
ICICI Bank 312.05 -2.65 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 197.50 -1.85 -0.93
ICICI Bank 312.25 -2.55 -0.81
Infosys 1,008.60 -6.70 -0.66
Wipro 310.50 -1.00 -0.32
Larsen 1,312.25 -3.15 -0.24
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES