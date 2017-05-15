DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Petrol Price Cut by Rs 2.16 a Litre, Diesel by Rs 2.10
Image for representation purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Petrol price was on Monday cut by Rs 2.16 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.10 a litre, reversing the four week trend of rising rates.
The reduction, which will be effective from midnight on tonight, comes on back of a marginal 2 paise a litre increase in petrol and 52 paise per litre hike in diesel rates effected from May 1.
Actual reduction in price will be more after taking into account local VAT.
"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.
The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate will continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said.
Recommended For You
- Clarke Says CA Cannot Stop Smith & Warner From Playing in IPL
- Happy Birthday Madhuri: Films That Defined the Career of Dhak-Dhak Girl
- Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Cannes 2017: A Look At Aishwarya Rai's Red Carpet Outfits In The Last Decade