Petrol Pumps Postpone Sunday Off Agitation, Talks on Wednesday
Representative image (Courtesy: AP)
Mumbai: All petrol pumps in eight states across the country which had announced a weekly 'holiday' from May 14 and work on a single shift from May 15, called off their proposed agitation on Saturday, an official statement said in Mumbai.
The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) along with FAMPEDA was planning to launch the 'Cost Cutting Module' in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana, citing low margins.
The move would have affected 4,500 petrol pumps in Maharashtra alone, with 225 in Mumbai, said Lodh.
"Next Wednesday, we have been called to discuss our agreement with the OMCs of November last year and related issue. So till then, we have decided to postpone our agitation," Lodh said.
He reiterated that the petrol pumps are currently operating on extremely low margins, selling high-tech unleaded petrol/diesel products in which the evaporation rate is very high leading to huge losses and other outstanding issues.
Besides there are concerns like paying a certain amount of minimum salary to the staffers at each petrol pump, which has become unaffordable owing to the low operating margins, he said.
The first step in this direction was initiated last Wednesday with petrol pumps refusing to buy fresh stocks from the OMCs with 85 percent success.
Earlier, some dealers had attributed the move towards saving fuel and Forex for the country, in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On April 20, the Petroleum Ministry said it "neither endorses nor approves" of the move by small section of dealers to keep their petrol pumps closed on Sundays. It said the move would lead to inconvenience to general public.
