GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Pfizer Gets Patent For Pneumonia Vaccine in India

The grant of the patent means that Indian pharmaceutical firms will not be able to make Prevenar 13 in the country.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2017, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pfizer Gets Patent For Pneumonia Vaccine in India
MSF Asia Regional Coordinator Prince Mathew said children everywhere have a right to be protected from pneumonia, but many governments cannot afford the prices set by Pfizer. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Multinational drug major Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it has been granted patent in India for its vaccine Prevenar 13, used for protection against pneumonia.

The development has, however, been decried by Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organisation saying granting patent on the vaccine could impact its availability.

The grant of the patent means that Indian pharmaceutical firms will not be able to make the vaccine.

"We are pleased to note that the validity of the Prevenar 13 patent has now been recognised by the Indian Patent Office," a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement.

This vaccine was launched in India in 2010. In its multi-dose vial presentation, this vaccine has been included in the expansion of India's public immunisation program in select states under the GAVI funded platform, it added.

Criticising the grant of patent to Pfizer, MSF Asia Regional Coordinator Prince Mathew said: "It is unfair and unacceptable that almost a million children die each year from pneumonia, even though a life-saving vaccine is available."

Stating that the development would hit access to the vaccine, he said children everywhere have a right to be protected from pneumonia, but many governments cannot afford the prices set by Pfizer.

Pfizer, however, said it remained committed towards further enhancing access of this vaccine in India, both in the market as well as through partnership with the Government to expand introduction in the public program.

"Prevenar 13 provides the broadest serotype coverage of any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine available in the world on Tuesday," the company spokesperson said.

MSF said it had challenged Pfizer's "unmerited patent claims" in India, after the same patent was revoked by the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2016.

"The patent is also being legally challenged in South Korea and before the US Patent Trademark Appeal Board," MSF said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,291.85 +33.00 ( +0.11%)

Nifty 50

9,765.55 +11.20 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 875.40 +2.00 +0.23
Fortis Health 141.55 -2.15 -1.50
YES BANK 1,712.90 -3.80 -0.22
Rel Capital 744.45 -31.00 -4.00
HPCL 449.70 +15.90 +3.67
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 877.15 +3.65 +0.42
Fortis Health 141.65 -1.85 -1.29
Kotak Mahindra 969.90 +0.60 +0.06
SBI 274.10 -0.55 -0.20
Rel Capital 744.35 -30.80 -3.97
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,984.15 +53.05 +2.75
BPCL 510.35 +12.60 +2.53
IOC 423.20 +10.00 +2.42
Lupin 944.40 +21.00 +2.27
Sun Pharma 470.45 +9.90 +2.15
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,984.85 +51.70 +2.67
Lupin 944.25 +21.45 +2.32
Sun Pharma 470.85 +10.30 +2.24
ONGC 159.30 +1.75 +1.11
Axis Bank 499.15 +5.00 +1.01
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.70 -4.30 -2.50
Hero Motocorp 3,888.05 -84.00 -2.11
Eicher Motors 30,977.15 -657.10 -2.08
Bank of Baroda 139.35 -2.75 -1.94
Indiabulls Hsg 1,176.35 -22.35 -1.86
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 167.45 -4.40 -2.56
Hero Motocorp 3,885.30 -82.30 -2.07
Bajaj Auto 2,740.50 -30.10 -1.09
TCS 2,500.00 -21.40 -0.85
Larsen 1,119.25 -7.25 -0.64

Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.