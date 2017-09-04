GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi Pitches for Early Setting up of BRICS Credit Rating Agency

In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) Summit, Modi said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
Indian officials were at the forefront at last year's BRICS Summit in Goa in pointing out the shortcomings and the need for having an alternative credit rating agency.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations.

"Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," the prime minister said, urging the early creation of the BRICS rating agency.

India had first mooted the idea of having such an agency for the BRICS grouping which can solve impediments for the emerging market economies posed by the present CRA market, which is dominated by S&P, Moody's and Fitch.

These three western rating agencies hold over 90 percent of the sovereign rating market now.

