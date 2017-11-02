POWERGRID Sets up 220KV Voltage Level Substation in Leh

: In an effort to realize the mission ‘Electricity for all by 2022’, state-run Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) successfully scaled the heights of the Leh-Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir to charge a 220 kilovolt (KV) grid.“POWERGRID has successfully completed and charged 220 KV in sub-stations at Leh and Khalsti on 31 October. This is the first time in the country that any 220KV voltage level substation is built at such a high altitude of over 11,500 ft,” said ministry of power, in a statement issued on 2 November.This comes in the backdrop of the government pledging affordable round-the-clock power supply for all by 2022.According to the ministry of power, 594,796 villages have been electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, India's flagship programme for rural electrification.“Foundation of this strategically important project was laid by the Prime Minister in 12 August 2014. Implementation of Srinagar-Leh Transmission System has been entrusted POWERGRID,” added the statement.Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 298,060 megawatt (MW), 13% or 38,822MW is based on renewables. The country has a target to reach 175 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, the largest chunk of 100GW will come from solar projects requiring an investment of Rs 6 billion.Also, to help revive demand by improving the financial position of the state electricity boards (SEBs), the government launched a bailout plan—Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna, or UDAY. Under the scheme, state takes over a distribution companies’ (discoms) debts thereby creating fiscal space for the discom to purchase electricity.“Commissioning of these elements will facilitate delivery of power from the Nimmo Bazgo hydro-electric power stations in Leh/Ladhakh Region, with reliability. Balance sections of this project, namely Khalsti-Kargil-Drass-Alusteng (Srinagar) section is under progress, which upon completion, will facilitate transfer of power to Ladakh region, directly from Northern Grid, in all seasons, with reliability,” said the statement.India has also been wanting to improve its per capita electricity consumption of 1,010 kilowatt hour (kWh). In comparison, China and developed economies have a per capita consumption of 4,000 kWh and 15,000 kWh, respectively.