GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

President Trump Leaning Towards Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chair: Sources

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the post of Federal Reserve Governor, which would need to win Senate approval, before he departs on a trip to Asia on November 3.

Reuters

Updated:October 28, 2017, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
President Trump Leaning Towards Jerome Powell as Next Fed Chair: Sources
File photo of Jerome Powell who is currently a Governor on the Board of Federal Reserve. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Washington: President Donald Trump is leaning towards nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next head of the US central bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources cautioned that while Powell had emerged as the leading candidate from a short list of five, Trump had not made a final decision and could always change his mind.

"I will be announcing it sometime next week," Trump said in a video statement on Instagram. "It will be a person who hopefully will do a fantastic job. I have someone very specific in mind and I think everyone will be very impressed."

Trump has said he has been considering Powell, as well as Stanford University economist John Taylor, for the post. He also has said he has not ruled out renominating current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

He is expected to announce his pick, which would need to win Senate approval, before he departs on a trip to Asia on November 3.

The term of current Fed chair Janet Yellen ends in February 2018, though her term as a Federal Reserve Board governor does not expire until 2024.

Trump had been working from a short list of five candidates that included his top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh.

A senior administration official said on Wednesday that Trump was unlikely to nominate Cohn given the importance of his role in helping to lead efforts to enact tax reform legislation currently being debated in Congress.

Trump has also privately voiced a desire to put his own stamp on the central bank, which has dimmed the prospect of him giving a new term to Yellen, another source said.

In an interview with Fox Business Network last Friday, Trump indicated he could nominate both Powell and Taylor for top jobs at the central bank. A vice chair post is currently open.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,157.22 +10.09 ( +0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,323.05 -20.75 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
United Spirits 3,025.75 +451.10 +17.52
ICICI Bank 301.15 +1.90 +0.63
Maruti Suzuki 8,114.45 +46.40 +0.58
SBI 311.05 -9.45 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Bharti Infratel 419.35 -36.35 -7.98
United Spirits 3,029.40 +454.15 +17.64
Yes Bank 307.20 -24.50 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 1,264.65 +14.30 +1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 432.05 +17.75 +4.28
Bajaj Finance 1,819.00 +72.25 +4.14
ONGC 184.00 +6.65 +3.75
Sun Pharma 549.90 +19.75 +3.73
Tata Power 85.10 +2.95 +3.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 431.85 +17.85 +4.31
Sun Pharma 550.35 +19.40 +3.65
ONGC 183.55 +6.25 +3.53
Tata Motors (D) 237.70 +7.15 +3.10
Tata Motors 430.05 +10.70 +2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 418.55 -36.85 -8.09
Yes Bank 307.05 -24.15 -7.29
HPCL 456.05 -25.15 -5.23
Bharti Airtel 485.30 -26.00 -5.09
IOC 414.95 -21.55 -4.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 485.10 -25.45 -4.98
SBI 310.95 -9.70 -3.03
Reliance 929.45 -17.80 -1.88
Wipro 296.00 -5.85 -1.94
BHEL 95.20 -1.25 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES