GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls on Companies to Invest in Kedarnath as Part of CSR Outreach

PM Modi was in the hill shrine on Friday to inaugurate a new township close to the temple. In his speech, he not only called for corporate investments but said that environmental norms will be followed in all construction activity.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2017, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls on Companies to Invest in Kedarnath as Part of CSR Outreach
PM Modi was in the hill shrine on Friday to inaugurate a new township close to the temple. In his speech, he not only called for corporate investments but said that environmental norms will be followed in all construction activity.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on companies to invest money in Kedarnath as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Expect a slew of corporates to heed the call in rebuilding the hill shrine.

“It will definitely happen, because it’s a signal,” Tushar A Gandhi, a managing trustee of the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation who is also active in the field of CSR, told News18.

“Those who want to curry favour with the Prime Minister will rush to invest there,” he added.

PM Modi was in the hill shrine on Friday to inaugurate a new township close to the temple. In his speech, he not only called for corporate investments but said that environmental norms will be followed in all construction activity.

Reconstruction of Kedarnath, on the popular Char Dham tourist circuit, is still ongoing after the devastating floods of 2013. In June of that year, a landslide near Kedarnath released massive amounts of water down the Mandakini river which washed away everything in its path. The flood water gushed on both sides of the temple causing mass destruction. Thousands of pilgrims were missing or stranded in the landslides.

A master plan drawn up by the Uttarakhand government in 2015 for rebuilding Kedarpuri estimated that it would cost at least Rs 250 crore. “There is a lot of rebuilding being done after the tragedy of 2013 and the private sector must be involved in a manner,” Tushar Gandhi said.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,389.96 -194.39 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,146.55 -64.30 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 909.90 -4.60 -0.50
Dewan Housing 594.35 -8.15 -1.35
GNFC 472.60 +28.85 +6.50
Axis Bank 460.30 -4.20 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 472.30 +28.60 +6.45
Reliance 910.35 -3.40 -0.37
Axis Bank 460.35 -4.00 -0.86
Dewan Housing 595.40 -6.40 -1.06
Aditya Birla 183.70 +3.35 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 473.75 +11.80 +2.55
UPL 793.70 +4.35 +0.55
M&M 1,375.75 +5.20 +0.38
Infosys 926.95 +2.60 +0.28
Lupin 1,051.20 +2.00 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 471.05 +9.50 +2.06
Lupin 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34
Infosys 927.10 +2.65 +0.29
M&M 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26
BHEL 84.80 +0.10 +0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.30 -2.01
NTPC 175.05 -3.00 -1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,077.75 -18.15 -1.66
Coal India 285.80 -4.20 -1.45
Tata Motors 426.95 -6.25 -1.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 257.85 -5.20 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64
NTPC 175.15 -2.85 -1.60
Tata Motors 427.25 -6.30 -1.45
Coal India 286.20 -4.00 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Serving People Is Highest Form Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Serving People Is Highest Form Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES