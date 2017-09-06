Radhakrishnan Takes Charge as MoS Finance
New Delhi: P Radhakrishnan, the only BJP MP from Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday took charge as Minister of State for Finance.
Radhakrishnan, a lawyer by profession, had served as Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government during 1999-2004.
Shiv Pratap Shukla, another Minister of State for Finance, took charge earlier this week.
