Radhakrishnan Takes Charge as MoS Finance

Representing Kanyakumari in the Lok Sabha, P Radhakrishnan is also the Minister of State for Shipping.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2017, 8:45 PM IST
Radhakrishnan had served as Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government during 1999-2004.
New Delhi: P Radhakrishnan, the only BJP MP from Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday took charge as Minister of State for Finance.

Representing Kanyakumari in the Lok Sabha, he is also the Minister of State for Shipping.

Radhakrishnan, a lawyer by profession, had served as Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government during 1999-2004.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, another Minister of State for Finance, took charge earlier this week.
