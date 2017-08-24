Raghuram Rajan Pens Book on RBI Stint in 'Turbulent Times'
Raghuram Rajan's commentary and speeches in "I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve" convey what it was like to be at the helm of the central bank in those turbulent but exciting times, publisher HarperCollins India said.
File photo of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan (Reuters)
New Delhi: Raghuram Rajan explains economic concepts and talks of issues like tolerance and connection between political freedom and prosperity in his new book, which is a collection of essays and speeches during his stint as RBI head.
When Rajan took charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India in September 2013, the rupee was in free fall, inflation was high, India had a large current account deficit, and exchange reserves were falling.
As measure after measure failed to stabilise markets, speculators sensed a full-blown crisis and labelled India one of the Fragile Five economies.
Rajan's response was to go all out, not just to tackle the crisis of confidence, but also to send a strong message about the strength of India's institutions and the country's ongoing programme of reform, publisher HarperCollins India said.
Rajan's commentary and speeches in "I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve" convey what it was like to be at the helm of the central bank in those turbulent but exciting times, it said.
The book will hit stores on September 4.
"Rajan outlined a vision that went beyond the immediate crisis to focus on long-term growth and stability, thus restoring investor confidence. Boldness and farsightedness would be characteristic of the decisions he took in the ensuing three years," the statement by HarperCollins said.
"Whether on dosanomics or on debt relief, Rajan explains economic concepts in a readily accessible way. Equally, he addresses key issues that are not in any banking manual but essential to growth: the need for tolerance and respect to assure India's economic progress, for instance, or the connection between political freedom and prosperity," it added.
This is not Rajan's first book. He co-authored "Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists" with Luigi Zingales and wrote "Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy", for which he was awarded the Financial Times-Goldman Sachs prize for best business book.
When Rajan took charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India in September 2013, the rupee was in free fall, inflation was high, India had a large current account deficit, and exchange reserves were falling.
As measure after measure failed to stabilise markets, speculators sensed a full-blown crisis and labelled India one of the Fragile Five economies.
Rajan's response was to go all out, not just to tackle the crisis of confidence, but also to send a strong message about the strength of India's institutions and the country's ongoing programme of reform, publisher HarperCollins India said.
Rajan's commentary and speeches in "I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve" convey what it was like to be at the helm of the central bank in those turbulent but exciting times, it said.
The book will hit stores on September 4.
"Rajan outlined a vision that went beyond the immediate crisis to focus on long-term growth and stability, thus restoring investor confidence. Boldness and farsightedness would be characteristic of the decisions he took in the ensuing three years," the statement by HarperCollins said.
"Whether on dosanomics or on debt relief, Rajan explains economic concepts in a readily accessible way. Equally, he addresses key issues that are not in any banking manual but essential to growth: the need for tolerance and respect to assure India's economic progress, for instance, or the connection between political freedom and prosperity," it added.
This is not Rajan's first book. He co-authored "Saving Capitalism from the Capitalists" with Luigi Zingales and wrote "Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy", for which he was awarded the Financial Times-Goldman Sachs prize for best business book.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|907.40
|+14.60
|+1.64
|Dewan Housing
|475.10
|+7.35
|+1.57
|Reliance
|1,584.70
|+2.65
|+0.17
|United Spirits
|2,586.90
|+117.45
|+4.76
|Avenue Supermar
|1,006.00
|+16.50
|+1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kajaria Ceramic
|671.00
|+20.35
|+3.13
|Infosys
|908.30
|+13.80
|+1.54
|Shree Cements
|17,100.00
|-83.35
|-0.49
|Avenue Supermar
|1,007.05
|+17.90
|+1.81
|Jindal (Hisar)
|185.70
|+1.75
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|478.60
|+9.40
|+2.00
|Tata Power
|80.05
|+1.30
|+1.65
|Infosys
|907.85
|+15.05
|+1.69
|Lupin
|967.50
|+11.65
|+1.22
|Tech Mahindra
|435.45
|+5.25
|+1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|478.20
|+9.45
|+2.02
|Infosys
|908.20
|+13.70
|+1.53
|Lupin
|967.00
|+12.20
|+1.28
|Tata Motors
|384.30
|+4.20
|+1.10
|Cipla
|564.85
|+5.25
|+0.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.15
|-3.85
|-1.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,518.00
|-55.05
|-0.73
|HUL
|1,179.35
|-8.80
|-0.74
|Bajaj Auto
|2,737.90
|-16.75
|-0.61
|HDFC
|1,755.00
|-10.25
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.00
|-4.05
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|2,740.40
|-20.10
|-0.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,521.00
|-54.45
|-0.72
|HUL
|1,180.50
|-7.05
|-0.59
|HDFC
|1,754.45
|-8.40
|-0.48
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ashes 2017: Cricket Australia Sets the Tone With Intense Promotional Video
- All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More
- Rohit Sharma Needs Some Magic to Break His Sri Lanka Jinx
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: A More Laidback Soundtrack Than Expected
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother