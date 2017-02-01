»
Rate the Union Budget 2017: Excellent, Good, Average or Poor?

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Budget documents (Photo: PIB)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his fourth Union Budget in the Parliament on Wednesday. This Budget differed from the past Budgets in a number of ways. The Budget speech was delivered on February 1 instead of February 28. Also there was not separate Railway Budget this year. This is also the first Union Budget post the momentous demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How would you rate Arun Jaitley's Union Budget for 2017?

