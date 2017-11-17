RBI Assistant Recruitment Prelims Admit Card 2017 Released; Exam on 27-28 November 2017
The preliminary exam for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 27th and 28th November 2017.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card 2017 for the Preliminary Exam has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website - rbi.org.in. RBI had started the online application process for the recruitment of 623 Assistant posts in October, last month and interested candidates were asked to apply before 10th November 2017. The preliminary exam for the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 27th and 28th November 2017 this month and candidates who had applied for the same can download their call letters by following the instructions given below:
How to Download RBI Assistant Recruitment Admit Card 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rbi.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on “Recruitment related Announcements” at the end of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Call Letters and other information for Online Preliminary Examination for the post of Assistant - 2017
Step 4 – Click on “Call Letter”
Step 5 – Select language, enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password to Login to your profile
Step 6 – Download the admit card and take a print out of the same
Direct Link to Download the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2017 Admit Card:
http://ibps.sifyitest.com/rbiastoct17/cloea_nov17/login.php?appid=51b23c9a69dd7218fa536c5647b2a10f
The admit card will give important information like the exam venue and date of exam for the candidates. The RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2017 Call Letters will be available on the official website till 28th November 2017 however candidates must download their call letter as soon as possible and report issues (if any) to RBI to avoid any last minute hassle.
Candidates who will clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains, which are scheduled to be conducted on 20th December 2017 across India.
