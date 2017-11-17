GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI Cancels Open Market Bond Sale in Surprise Move

The open market operation (OMO) sale (worth 100 billion rupees) of government securities was withdrawn due to "recent market developments and based on a fresh review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions", the RBI said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:November 17, 2017, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Cancels Open Market Bond Sale in Surprise Move
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, cancelled a bond sale via open market operation (OMO) worth 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) that was scheduled for November 23, citing "evolving liquidity conditions".

The OMO sale of government securities was withdrawn due to "recent market developments and based on a fresh review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions", the RBI said in a statement on Friday.

The announcement may kick-off a short-lived rally next week in the bond market, with the 10-year government bond yield likely to fall by 5 basis points, traders said.

"There will be a rally on Monday after the OMO news, but it won't sustain. Many traders have burnt their fingers already and they are not ready to keep buying," said a dealer with a private bank.

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.05 percent, after hitting a low of 6.94 percent earlier in the day after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating.

The central bank has conducted nine OMO sales in 2017, all of which took place in the second half of the year, to drain excess liquidity from the banking system.

Continuous OMO sales have been a key reason for the massive sell-off in the bond market since June-end, in addition to concerns over inflation and fiscal discipline.

($1 = 65.0100 Indian rupees)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,342.80 +235.98 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

10,283.60 +68.85 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 344.40 +54.40 +18.76
SBI 337.50 +4.10 +1.23
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
ICICI Bank 325.10 +6.15 +1.93
Bank of Baroda 183.55 +0.75 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 343.70 +53.70 +18.52
ICICI Bank 325.10 +5.95 +1.86
SBI 337.40 +3.95 +1.18
Rain Industries 329.75 -17.35 -5.00
PNB 190.70 +1.25 +0.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 88.95 +4.15 +4.89
Cipla 608.55 +15.70 +2.65
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
Maruti Suzuki 8,348.35 +184.65 +2.26
Tata Steel 701.20 +14.85 +2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 608.65 +15.65 +2.64
HDFC 1,701.00 +37.05 +2.23
Maruti Suzuki 8,340.70 +175.20 +2.15
Tata Steel 701.35 +14.70 +2.14
Tata Motors 421.45 +7.95 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 484.55 -15.35 -3.07
Infosys 970.95 -17.45 -1.77
Bosch 18,965.90 -292.55 -1.52
TCS 2,707.30 -39.35 -1.43
HCL Tech 840.00 -11.90 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 970.95 -17.65 -1.79
TCS 2,710.10 -36.50 -1.33
ONGC 177.50 -1.85 -1.03
Wipro 294.75 -2.90 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,171.10 -8.95 -0.76
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Padmavati Row: Deepika Padukone Calls India Regressive; Swamy Calls the Actor 'Dutch'

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES