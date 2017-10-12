GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RBI Floats Draft Norms For Setting up ETPs For Financial Market Instruments

As per the draft direction, an Electronic Trading Platforms (ETP) operator will be incorporated in India with full managerial and operational control exercised within India.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Floats Draft Norms For Setting up ETPs For Financial Market Instruments
File photo.
Mumbai: Aimed at ensuring transparency, the RBI on Thursday floated draft directions for setting up of Electronic Trading Platforms (ETPs) for financial market instruments regulated by it.

As per the draft direction, an ETP operator will be incorporated in India with full managerial and operational control exercised within India.

"Foreign shareholding, if any, in ETP operators should conform to all applicable laws and regulations, including the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999," it said. With regard to capital, it said, the operator should have minimum paid up equity of Rs 25 crore.

The draft framework includes detailed eligibility criteria, technology requirements and reporting standards. Existing electronic trading platforms would also be required to obtain authorisation under these directions, within six months from the date of issue of these directions. The RBI has sought comments from market participants and other interested parties on its draft framework by November 10.

Trading on electronic platforms is being encouraged across the world as it enhances pricing transparency, processing efficiency and risk control.

Various financial instruments which would be traded through ETP include money market instruments, foreign exchange and derivatives.

ETP once get approval would undertake due diligence at the time of on-boarding of all members.

It will also maintain all relevant information about the member and ensure that all trades on the system, without exception, are dealt with as per established procedure.

Post the global financial crisis, trading on electronic platforms is being encouraged in several jurisdictions, driven primarily by regulatory initiatives to reform OTC derivative markets, changes in market structure and technology advancement.

Electronic platforms provide several benefits in terms of transparency in pricing, processing efficiency in terms of transaction time and cost, improved risk controls and help in market surveillance by addressing market abuse and unfair trading practices, it said.

These platforms have the potential to positively impact the market structure by broadening market access, increasing competition and reducing dependency on traditional trading methods, it said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,182.22 +348.23 ( +1.09%)

Nifty 50

10,096.40 +111.60 ( +1.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.45 +14.95 +5.99
Reliance 872.75 +32.60 +3.88
TCS 2,548.20 +47.85 +1.91
Sun Pharma 539.55 +13.50 +2.57
Infosys 927.30 -3.40 -0.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sterlite Techno 271.85 +15.05 +5.86
Bajaj Finance 1,951.80 +28.10 +1.46
Claris Life 335.70 -27.05 -7.46
TI Financial 602.75 +22.40 +3.86
Oberoi Realty 415.05 +11.70 +2.90
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 264.45 +14.95 +5.99
Bharti Infratel 432.00 +21.50 +5.24
Reliance 872.75 +32.60 +3.88
Sun Pharma 539.55 +13.50 +2.57
Aurobindo Pharm 747.00 +14.90 +2.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 872.50 +32.10 +3.82
Sun Pharma 539.40 +13.60 +2.59
TCS 2,548.55 +48.05 +1.92
Axis Bank 524.65 +9.10 +1.77
HUL 1,238.20 +20.80 +1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 400.25 -3.30 -0.82
UltraTechCement 3,919.80 -31.40 -0.79
IOC 414.90 -3.20 -0.77
UPL 809.25 -3.95 -0.49
Infosys 927.30 -3.40 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 398.70 -4.70 -1.17
Coal India 282.40 -1.30 -0.46
Infosys 927.15 -3.45 -0.37
BHEL 84.60 -0.20 -0.24
Asian Paints 1,160.10 -0.35 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES