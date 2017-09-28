RBI Increases Foreign Investment Limits for Debt
The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.
File image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by 80 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) to 2.5 trillion rupees for the October-December quarter after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.
The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.
The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by 62 billion rupees, with 47 billion rupees of that raised for long-term investors and 15 billion rupees for general investors.
The changes in limits would be effective as of Oct. 3.
The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.
The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by 62 billion rupees, with 47 billion rupees of that raised for long-term investors and 15 billion rupees for general investors.
The changes in limits would be effective as of Oct. 3.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,795.30
|+18.80
|+1.06
|Divis Labs
|853.05
|+2.30
|+0.27
|Reliance
|786.45
|-12.70
|-1.59
|ICICI Bank
|275.95
|-0.45
|-0.16
|Infosys
|896.00
|-3.80
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Divis Labs
|852.70
|+2.55
|+0.30
|Motilal Oswal
|1,270.00
|+57.80
|+4.77
|Reliance
|786.75
|-11.85
|-1.48
|ICICI Lombard
|685.75
|+4.20
|+0.62
|Sun Pharma
|498.00
|+3.05
|+0.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ACC
|1,645.85
|+56.10
|+3.53
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,375.40
|+70.70
|+3.07
|Coal India
|267.80
|+6.95
|+2.66
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,005.25
|+25.65
|+2.62
|Bharti Infratel
|392.60
|+9.95
|+2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,367.85
|+60.35
|+2.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,010.00
|+29.85
|+3.05
|Coal India
|267.00
|+6.05
|+2.32
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,897.15
|+163.25
|+2.11
|Cipla
|581.50
|+11.70
|+2.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,130.00
|-30.00
|-2.59
|Bosch
|20,682.45
|-430.10
|-2.04
|Aurobindo Pharm
|675.80
|-13.90
|-2.02
|Reliance
|786.45
|-12.70
|-1.59
|Tata Power
|77.25
|-0.90
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,129.25
|-31.75
|-2.73
|Reliance
|786.75
|-11.85
|-1.48
|Wipro
|285.20
|-3.40
|-1.18
|Bharti Airtel
|382.40
|-2.95
|-0.77
|Tata Motors
|401.10
|-2.80
|-0.69
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Aamir's Quirky Makeover as Shakti Kumaarr in Secret Superstar
- Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Interesting Moments Of Her Life
- Anavila Misra Describes 8 Stylish Ways To Drape A Sari This Festive Season
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore