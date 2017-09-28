GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RBI Increases Foreign Investment Limits for Debt

The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.

Reuters

Updated:September 28, 2017, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Increases Foreign Investment Limits for Debt
File image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by 80 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) to 2.5 trillion rupees for the October-December quarter after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.

The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.

The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by 62 billion rupees, with 47 billion rupees of that raised for long-term investors and 15 billion rupees for general investors.

The changes in limits would be effective as of Oct. 3.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,282.48 +122.67 ( +0.39%)

Nifty 50

9,768.95 +33.20 ( +0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,795.30 +18.80 +1.06
Divis Labs 853.05 +2.30 +0.27
Reliance 786.45 -12.70 -1.59
ICICI Bank 275.95 -0.45 -0.16
Infosys 896.00 -3.80 -0.42
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 852.70 +2.55 +0.30
Motilal Oswal 1,270.00 +57.80 +4.77
Reliance 786.75 -11.85 -1.48
ICICI Lombard 685.75 +4.20 +0.62
Sun Pharma 498.00 +3.05 +0.62
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ACC 1,645.85 +56.10 +3.53
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.40 +70.70 +3.07
Coal India 267.80 +6.95 +2.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,005.25 +25.65 +2.62
Bharti Infratel 392.60 +9.95 +2.60
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,367.85 +60.35 +2.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,010.00 +29.85 +3.05
Coal India 267.00 +6.05 +2.32
Maruti Suzuki 7,897.15 +163.25 +2.11
Cipla 581.50 +11.70 +2.05
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,130.00 -30.00 -2.59
Bosch 20,682.45 -430.10 -2.04
Aurobindo Pharm 675.80 -13.90 -2.02
Reliance 786.45 -12.70 -1.59
Tata Power 77.25 -0.90 -1.15
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,129.25 -31.75 -2.73
Reliance 786.75 -11.85 -1.48
Wipro 285.20 -3.40 -1.18
Bharti Airtel 382.40 -2.95 -0.77
Tata Motors 401.10 -2.80 -0.69

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES