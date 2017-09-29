GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RBI Increases Foreign Investment Limits For Debt

The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Increases Foreign Investment Limits For Debt
File photo of the RBI logo.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by 80 billion rupees ($1.22
billion) to 2.5 trillion rupees for the October-December quarter, after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.

The RBI said the limits for long-term investors in government bonds would be raised by 60 billion rupees, while the limits for general investors would be raised by 20 billion rupees.

The banking regulator also raised the limits for state development loans by 62 billion rupees, with 47 billion rupees of that raised for long-term investors and 15 billion rupees for general investors.

The changes in limits would be effective as of Oct. 3.

($1 = 65.4850 Indian rupees)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,505.52 +223.04 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

9,846.20 +77.25 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 421.70 +25.45 +6.42
Axis Bank 510.90 -0.90 -0.18
Tourism Finance 145.50 +0.20 +0.14
Reliance 790.25 +3.80 +0.48
Indiabulls Real 222.85 +15.50 +7.48
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 145.00 -0.20 -0.14
Indiabulls Real 222.85 +15.60 +7.53
EngineersInd 150.30 +1.35 +0.91
Grasim 1,131.15 +1.95 +0.17
HUL 1,187.00 -16.70 -1.39
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 421.60 +25.35 +6.40
Eicher Motors 31,253.00 +1,067.80 +3.54
Aurobindo Pharm 699.60 +23.80 +3.52
Bajaj Auto 3,128.00 +88.55 +2.91
Vedanta 316.75 +7.85 +2.54
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,128.00 +93.90 +3.09
BHEL 84.60 +1.70 +2.05
ICICI Bank 281.10 +5.55 +2.01
Larsen 1,153.35 +20.50 +1.81
Hero Motocorp 3,807.00 +62.45 +1.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,184.35 -18.45 -1.53
YES BANK 347.35 -3.45 -0.98
Power Grid Corp 207.90 -1.10 -0.53
Dr Reddys Labs 2,363.80 -11.60 -0.49
HCL Tech 870.85 -4.35 -0.50
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,187.00 -16.70 -1.39
TCS 2,467.50 -10.95 -0.44
Tata Motors (D) 221.55 -0.65 -0.29
ONGC 171.65 -0.40 -0.23
Wipro 285.00 -0.85 -0.30

Video Wall

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES