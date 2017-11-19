GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI Sets Out to Create Public Awareness on Banking Dos & Don'ts

The Reserve Bank also has plans to create an awareness campaign -- Suno RBI Kya Kehta Hai -- through SMSes to warn the public against falling prey to unsolicited and fictitious offers from fraudsters.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank is planning to launch a full-fledged multi-media and multi-lingual campaign to create general awareness among citizens about the regulations and initiatives of the central bank.

RBI's Department of Communication has sought applications from advertising agencies for designing the creatives for pan-India public awareness campaign.

"The campaign will be in 14 languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and English with focus on regional languages," said the expression of interest document floated by the RBI in this regard.

The media mix will include traditional ones such as newspapers, magazines, radio, television channels and cinema halls and new ones that include digital including web portals.

"The list is illustrative and not exhaustive," the document said.

The key functions of the creative agency, the document said, will be to create advertising content to "successfully convey the desired messages" to the target audience.

"This would include developing TV commercials, radio spots and print advertisements and adapting the approved designs and content in 14 languages for digital, outdoor and other media," it said.

The RBI is planning close to 15 TV commercials, 15 radio spots and 15 print advertisements each year.

