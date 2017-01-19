RBI Sets Rupee Reference Rate at 68.1766 Against Dollar

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 68.1766 against the US dollar and 72.5194 for the euro on Thursday.

The corresponding rates were 67.9364 and 72.5968, yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 83.6936 and 59.48 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.