RBI Sets Rupee Reference Rate at 68.2043 Against US Dollar
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 68.2043 against the US dollar and 72.7467 for the euro.
The corresponding rates were 68.1556 and 73.0901, ON Thursday.
According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.4941 and 59.24 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.
The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.
