RBI Will Take 'Lot of Time' to Count Old Note Deposits, Says Arun Jaitley
Representative image/ Old Indian Currency notes. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Indicating that it may take long for the people to know the actual deposits received in old notes post-demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said there can be no timeline as the RBI has to count deposits in the range of Rs 14-15 lakh crore.
"They have hired more machines, and the moment the RBI completes that exercise, it will come out with that number. How can you give a timeline to RBI? You must trust the institution.
"They have a huge apparatus in place counting each currency note. So, if you are counting Rs 14-15 lakh crore of currency, it is obviously going to take a lot of time," he added.
Declaring demonetisation as one of the greatest steps taken in the country, Jaitley said that to weed out black money and corruption was the prime issue for the government.
"Demonetisation started bringing digitisation of the economy, lesser use of cash on the centre-stage of the economic thinking. It is changing the spending habits of people. The number of assessees has radically gone up and there is a huge fear in society now and a realisation that it is no longer safe to deal in cash," he added.
When asked about the slowdown in India's GDP to 7.1 percent in 2016-17 as compared to 8 per cent in the previous fiscal, Jaitley said the economy's curve was going downwards even prior to demonetisation, which was announced in the third quarter of last year.
"For a quarter or two, demonetisation could have added to it. However, even without demonetisation, 2016-17 was not an year of eight per cent growth. Without demonetisation, we were not growing by 9.1 percent. I think it could play a role in the long run," he added.
