GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RCom-Aircel Merger Deal Called Off, Regulatory Uncertainties, Vested Interests Blamed

RCom and Aircel Limited (Aircel) had signed binding agreements in September 2016 for the merger of Rcom's mobile businesses with Aircel.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2017, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RCom-Aircel Merger Deal Called Off, Regulatory Uncertainties, Vested Interests Blamed
In this file photo, Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Communications, addresses a news conference in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: The merger of Anil Ambani-owned telecom major Reliance Communications (RCom) with its peer Aircel has been called off and the former will hive off an alternate plan including monetising its spectrum bands and real estate assets.

In a meeting with Board of Directors, RCom reviewed the ongoing strategic transformation programme, and considered alternate plans for debt reduction.

The merger of mobile business of RCom and Aircel lapses with mutual consent Rcom and Aircel Limited (Aircel) had signed binding agreements in September 2016 for the merger of Rcom's mobile businesses with Aircel, the company said in a filing to stock exchange.

It said, "Legal and regulatory uncertainties, and various interventions by vested interests, have caused inordinate delays in receipt of relevant approvals for the proposed transaction.

"Unprecedented competitive intensity in the Indian telecom sector, together with fresh policy directives adversely impacting bank financing for this sector, have also seriously affected industry dynamics. As a result of the various factors aforesaid, the merger agreement has lapsed. The Board approved the same."

Asset Monetisation Plan

Now, RCom will evaluate an alternate plan for its mobile business, through optimisation of its spectrum portfolio and adoption of a 4G focused mobile strategy.

The company said it also has valuable spectrum across 800/900/1800/2100 Mhz spectrum bands aggregating 200 Mhz, valued at over Rs 19,000 crore for the balance of validity period, based on last auction pricing. RCom "will evaluate opportunities for monetization of the same through trading and sharing arrangements".

Click here to read the full story on moneycontrol.com
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,283.72 +1.24 ( +0.00%)

Nifty 50

9,788.60 +19.65 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Reliance 780.90 -5.55 -0.71
Axis Bank 509.15 -2.65 -0.52
HDFC 1,742.15 -2.20 -0.13
Indiabulls Real 220.80 +13.45 +6.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 142.05 -3.15 -2.17
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Indiabulls Real 220.90 +13.65 +6.59
Reliance 782.15 -4.60 -0.58
EngineersInd 148.65 -0.30 -0.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 419.05 +22.80 +5.75
Eicher Motors 31,213.30 +1,028.10 +3.41
Aurobindo Pharm 691.65 +15.85 +2.35
Bajaj Auto 3,113.75 +74.30 +2.44
Bharti Airtel 388.30 +6.25 +1.64
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,105.00 +70.90 +2.34
Bharti Airtel 388.65 +6.25 +1.63
M&M 1,253.05 +18.40 +1.49
Coal India 270.60 +3.60 +1.35
BHEL 84.00 +1.10 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,173.90 -28.90 -2.40
Wipro 280.25 -5.65 -1.98
Dr Reddys Labs 2,328.75 -46.65 -1.96
TCS 2,435.95 -40.50 -1.64
ITC 258.30 -3.25 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,175.15 -28.55 -2.37
Wipro 280.95 -4.90 -1.71
TCS 2,437.00 -41.45 -1.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,329.40 -38.45 -1.62
ITC 258.25 -2.90 -1.11
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 and Tom Cruise's American Made

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES