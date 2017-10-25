Record Rs 55,954.18 Crore Equity Trading at NSE
The previous high stood at Rs 45,012.36 crore on September 29, last year.
NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
Mumbai: Top stock exchange NSE on Wednesday saw a record Rs 55,954.18 crore worth of trades on its equity cash segment.
More than 266 crore shares amounting to Rs 55,954.18 crore were traded on the exchange's equity platform on Wednesday, data on NSE website showed.
According to the exchange, this is the first time that equity trades have crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark in a day.
The broader Nifty hit a record intra-day high of 10,340.55 during the session, before finally concluding at 10,295.35, up 87.65 points, or 0.86 percent. It bettered its previous record closing of 10,234.45 reached on October 17.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|324.90
|+70.45
|+27.69
|ICICI Bank
|305.70
|+39.15
|+14.69
|PNB
|202.05
|+63.85
|+46.20
|Bank of Baroda
|188.15
|+45.00
|+31.44
|General Insuran
|874.30
|-37.70
|-4.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|324.90
|+70.45
|+27.69
|ICICI Bank
|305.70
|+39.15
|+14.69
|UltraTechCement
|4,460.25
|+233.15
|+5.52
|Larsen
|1,204.20
|+61.65
|+5.40
|Axis Bank
|473.00
|+21.05
|+4.66
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|326.90
|-20.70
|-5.96
|Bajaj Finance
|1,726.35
|-99.70
|-5.46
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,010.55
|-55.15
|-5.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,276.70
|-65.85
|-4.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,592.40
|-72.50
|-4.35
