Record Rs 55,954.18 Crore Equity Trading at NSE

The previous high stood at Rs 45,012.36 crore on September 29, last year.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2017, 7:09 PM IST
Record Rs 55,954.18 Crore Equity Trading at NSE
NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
Mumbai: Top stock exchange NSE on Wednesday saw a record Rs 55,954.18 crore worth of trades on its equity cash segment.

The previous high stood at Rs 45,012.36 crore on September 29, last year.

More than 266 crore shares amounting to Rs 55,954.18 crore were traded on the exchange's equity platform on Wednesday, data on NSE website showed.

According to the exchange, this is the first time that equity trades have crossed the Rs 50,000 crore mark in a day.

The broader Nifty hit a record intra-day high of 10,340.55 during the session, before finally concluding at 10,295.35, up 87.65 points, or 0.86 percent. It bettered its previous record closing of 10,234.45 reached on October 17.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,042.50 +435.16 ( +1.33%)

Nifty 50

10,295.35 +87.65 ( +0.86%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.90 +70.45 +27.69
ICICI Bank 305.70 +39.15 +14.69
PNB 202.05 +63.85 +46.20
Bank of Baroda 188.15 +45.00 +31.44
General Insuran 874.30 -37.70 -4.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.70 +70.20 +27.58
General Insuran 870.40 -41.60 -4.56
PNB 201.90 +63.80 +46.20
Bank of Baroda 188.20 +45.05 +31.47
ICICI Bank 305.60 +39.15 +14.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.90 +70.45 +27.69
ICICI Bank 305.70 +39.15 +14.69
UltraTechCement 4,460.25 +233.15 +5.52
Larsen 1,204.20 +61.65 +5.40
Axis Bank 473.00 +21.05 +4.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.70 +70.20 +27.58
ICICI Bank 305.60 +39.15 +14.69
Larsen 1,204.45 +64.45 +5.65
Axis Bank 472.70 +20.85 +4.61
BHEL 90.60 +2.65 +3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 326.90 -20.70 -5.96
Bajaj Finance 1,726.35 -99.70 -5.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,010.55 -55.15 -5.18
Indiabulls Hsg 1,276.70 -65.85 -4.90
IndusInd Bank 1,592.40 -72.50 -4.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,009.70 -58.00 -5.43
HDFC Bank 1,794.50 -70.65 -3.79
HDFC 1,677.90 -44.80 -2.60
Lupin 1,003.75 -22.75 -2.22
Sun Pharma 523.25 -11.20 -2.10
See all Top Losers »

