GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Reserve Bank of India's Policies not Growth-friendly, Claims FICCI chief

In its latest monetary policy review on October 4, the RBI had kept the policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent even as it cut the growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reserve Bank of India's Policies not Growth-friendly, Claims FICCI chief
(File photo)
Washington: FICCI President Pankaj Patel on Friday slammed the Reserve Bank of India over its reluctance to cut interest rate, saying its policies were "not industry-friendly" and posed a hurdle in the country's economic growth.

In its latest monetary policy review on October 4, the RBI had kept the policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent even as it cut the growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

Patel said such a move was "anti-growth". "RBI is not behaving properly. It (RBI policy) is anti- growth," Patel told a group of Indian reporters here. Indian industry, Patel said, wishes that there be a drop in interest rates, on which, he said, the RBI has adopted a rigid approach.

"We want a drop in interest rate. This (interest rate) is a huge problem now for us. Real interest rate in India today is touching six percent," he said, arguing that there should be balance between growth, inflation, and interest rates. "Inflation is necessary irrespective of growth. There has been no growth without inflation," a visibly upset Patel said, adding that his views were known to the RBI and the government.

Patel is leading a delegation of Indian industrialists to attend events on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"A tighter monetary policy is hurting India's economic growth," Rashesh C Shah, senior vice-president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said, as he chipped in to express the prevailing sentiment against the RBI among the countrys corporate sector.

"On the other hand, the government has adopted a business-friendly policy," said Shah.

FICCI Secretary General, Sanjaya Baru, said it is a myth that there is no new jobs creation.

"Because we do not have produce annual employment data, so everyone is talking in thin air. The bulk of the work force has been created in sectors that have created this six percent growth," Baru said, adding that a lot of these jobs are in informal sectors.

"To accelerate growth, moving forward, it is clear that the government doesn't have the capacity. The private sector has to do it. Therefore, you need to ensure that there is conducive policy environment," he said.

"Message for the government is -- let's go forward," he added.

Another member of the delegation, former president of FICCI, Rajan Bharati Mittal, said technology is destined to play an important part in India's growth.

"Once they get into mass production, countries like India should be worried about the impact of automation on jobs and employment," said Mittal.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,432.69 +250.47 ( +0.78%)

Nifty 50

10,167.45 +71.05 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Reliance 876.45 +3.70 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Dewan Housing 537.80 +5.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Cyient 539.40 +16.80 +3.21
Infosys 931.90 +4.75 +0.51
Cholamandalam 1,131.00 -22.65 -1.96
Axis Bank 529.45 +4.80 +0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.90 +30.65 +7.66
Bharti Infratel 449.95 +17.95 +4.16
Tata Steel 710.85 +19.25 +2.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,082.35 +24.75 +2.34
UltraTechCement 4,005.00 +85.20 +2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.60 +31.55 +7.89
Tata Steel 710.60 +19.75 +2.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,081.70 +23.30 +2.20
HDFC Bank 1,849.70 +34.25 +1.89
Coal India 288.05 +5.65 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 437.50 -8.45 -1.89
Zee Entertain 510.05 -7.50 -1.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.45 -25.40 -1.07
M&M 1,325.30 -12.85 -0.96
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.85 -0.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,354.00 -26.00 -1.09
M&M 1,326.40 -12.70 -0.95
Sun Pharma 534.70 -4.70 -0.87
ITC 265.85 -1.15 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,872.20 -32.20 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES