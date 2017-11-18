Revenue Collected Under GST in Oct at Rs 95k Crore: Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.
File photo of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
Bengaluru: The revenue collected under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6 percent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Saturday.
The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.
Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.
"This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he told reporters here after a meeting of the GoM.
In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.
The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.
Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.
"This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he told reporters here after a meeting of the GoM.
In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|344.40
|+54.40
|+18.76
|SBI
|337.50
|+4.10
|+1.23
|HDFC
|1,705.50
|+41.10
|+2.47
|ICICI Bank
|325.10
|+6.15
|+1.93
|Bank of Baroda
|183.55
|+0.75
|+0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|343.70
|+53.70
|+18.52
|ICICI Bank
|325.10
|+5.95
|+1.86
|SBI
|337.40
|+3.95
|+1.18
|Rain Industries
|329.75
|-17.35
|-5.00
|PNB
|190.70
|+1.25
|+0.66
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Power
|88.95
|+4.15
|+4.89
|Cipla
|608.55
|+15.70
|+2.65
|HDFC
|1,705.50
|+41.10
|+2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,348.35
|+184.65
|+2.26
|Tata Steel
|701.20
|+14.85
|+2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|608.65
|+15.65
|+2.64
|HDFC
|1,701.00
|+37.05
|+2.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,340.70
|+175.20
|+2.15
|Tata Steel
|701.35
|+14.70
|+2.14
|Tata Motors
|421.45
|+7.95
|+1.92
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|484.55
|-15.35
|-3.07
|Infosys
|970.95
|-17.45
|-1.77
|Bosch
|18,965.90
|-292.55
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,707.30
|-39.35
|-1.43
|HCL Tech
|840.00
|-11.90
|-1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|970.95
|-17.65
|-1.79
|TCS
|2,710.10
|-36.50
|-1.33
|ONGC
|177.50
|-1.85
|-1.03
|Wipro
|294.75
|-2.90
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,171.10
|-8.95
|-0.76
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to Get Evicted This Week?
- Padmavati Row: Shabana Azmi Urges Film Industry to 'Boycott IFFI as a Protest Against the Threats to Deepika, Bhansali'
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer