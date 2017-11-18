GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Revenue Collected Under GST in Oct at Rs 95k Crore: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2017, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Revenue Collected Under GST in Oct at Rs 95k Crore: Sushil Modi
File photo of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
Bengaluru: The revenue collected under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6 percent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Saturday.

The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.

Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.

"This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he told reporters here after a meeting of the GoM.

In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,342.80 +235.98 ( +0.71%)

Nifty 50

10,283.60 +68.85 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 344.40 +54.40 +18.76
SBI 337.50 +4.10 +1.23
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
ICICI Bank 325.10 +6.15 +1.93
Bank of Baroda 183.55 +0.75 +0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 343.70 +53.70 +18.52
ICICI Bank 325.10 +5.95 +1.86
SBI 337.40 +3.95 +1.18
Rain Industries 329.75 -17.35 -5.00
PNB 190.70 +1.25 +0.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Power 88.95 +4.15 +4.89
Cipla 608.55 +15.70 +2.65
HDFC 1,705.50 +41.10 +2.47
Maruti Suzuki 8,348.35 +184.65 +2.26
Tata Steel 701.20 +14.85 +2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 608.65 +15.65 +2.64
HDFC 1,701.00 +37.05 +2.23
Maruti Suzuki 8,340.70 +175.20 +2.15
Tata Steel 701.35 +14.70 +2.14
Tata Motors 421.45 +7.95 +1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 484.55 -15.35 -3.07
Infosys 970.95 -17.45 -1.77
Bosch 18,965.90 -292.55 -1.52
TCS 2,707.30 -39.35 -1.43
HCL Tech 840.00 -11.90 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 970.95 -17.65 -1.79
TCS 2,710.10 -36.50 -1.33
ONGC 177.50 -1.85 -1.03
Wipro 294.75 -2.90 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,171.10 -8.95 -0.76
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES