Rift Between Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and Management

New Delhi: Trouble is brewing in Infosys with founder Narayana Murthy raising some big questions over how the management of the IT giant is functioning.

Sources told CNBC TV18 that Murthy is upset with several decisions taken by the company’s governance board, ranging from pay hikes to CFO’s severance package.

Murthy expressed his displeasure after getting complaints from several lower level employees.

While Murthy has not directly blamed CEO Vishal Sikka, he has questioned the massive salary hike he was given.

Infosys has dismissed reports of a rift between Murthy and the management, calling them mere media speculation and its board is "fully aligned with the strategic direction" of Sikka.

"The board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.

Infosys says Shareholders have approved the hike for Sikka and the company has employed corporate governance experts as well. The company has maintained that all decisions were made “in the overall interest of the company” and that it has made “full disclosures” on all developments.

(With PTI inputs)