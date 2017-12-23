RIL@40: Company Started With Rs 1,000 is Now a Rs 6 Lakh Crore Empire, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed his grand plan to make Reliance a top 20 company in the world at the 40 year celebration of the group at a grand event in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening. His focus firmly on new technologies like renewable energy and artificial intelligence, Ambani said he aims to transform all sectors of the economy to emerge an even stronger partner to our nation’s growth. While one eye was on the future, the other remained on the past and the RIL chairman paid a tribute to his father and group founder, Dhirubhai Ambani. The star-studded event also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and several others. Over 50,000 people from the RIL family were in attendance and another 2 lakh plus connected via live conferencing from over 1,200 locations across the globe, making it one of the largest corporate congregations.