RIL@40: Company Started With Rs 1,000 is Now a Rs 6 Lakh Crore Empire, Says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani: Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent, with artificial intelligence and block chain, all sectors of India’s economy, whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare. Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can, and yes we will.
Mukesh Ambani: Today, Reliance is a global leader in Energy and Materials, where operating safely is an obsession. And with Jio and Retail, where we have established a leadership position in India – we are customer obsessed. As we enter our golden decade, we at Reliance are in a unique position to accomplish what very few companies in the world can even dream of.
It began with a spark of passion to serve India. Here’s Akash, Isha and Anant keeping the flame alive along with Smt. Kokilaben ji. #RIL40 pic.twitter.com/ekrErToYnP— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017
Mrs. Nita M. Ambani with the Reliance family. #RIL40 pic.twitter.com/H9X1eDh3kL— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017
Before starting the celebrations, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani remembers the man who made Reliance. “Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. We owe to him all the progress we have made in the last forty years. Reliance stands on his strong and ever-supportive shoulders,” he says.
The Reliance Group started from a small textile manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad and grew to become the country's largest company. Today, it is the largest player in hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and high-speed digital service business.
Rajya Sabha MP and RIL president (Corporate Affairs and Projects), Parimal Nathwani, looked back at his journey in Reliance in a tweet and credited his success to the midas touch of Dhirubhai Ambani and the faith reposed in him by Mukesh Ambani.
#RIL40 will be a case study for management students for centuries to come. I started my journey in Reliance in 1995 not as an employee, but as a student. I owe my success to Midas Touch of Sh Dhirubhai Ambani and faith shown by Sh #MukeshAmbani in me. #KalAajKal @flameoftruth pic.twitter.com/Y8VTDMHtk7— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 23, 2017
A timelapse video of the preparations underway at the event venue in Navi Mumbai posted from the official handle of Reliance Jio.
Growth is life and together, life is beautiful. Stay tuned for #RIL40 pic.twitter.com/Hlxm3Wng5w— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 23, 2017
Shahrukh Khan also tweeted that he was looking forward to the event and posted a picture of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three kids - Akash, Isha and Anant. He wrote it is lovely to see them take forward the values and ethos of Reliance with such grace.
Have seen Akash, Isha and Anant grow up and it is lovely to see them take forward the values and ethos of Reliance with such grace. Looking forward to celebrating with them tomorrow. #RIL40 https://t.co/9eTt9qnhbi— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017
To kick off the celebration, mega star Amitabh Bachchan about his participation at the event. He posted photos of his rehearsal and said he was honoured to be a part of it.
T T 2749 - Reliance celebrates 40 years of its Foundation .. #RIL40 .. and the 85th birth Anniversary of Dhiru Bhai Ambani .. honoured to be a part of the event at Reliance Corporate Park .. tomorrow December 23rd from 5PM .. I shall be there .. !! pic.twitter.com/iy3RE2bU8H— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2017
Mukesh Ambani's led Reliance Industries Limited turns 40-year old today and the group will hold a gigantic celebration in Mumbai. Every year at this time, the group holds its RIL family day to commemorate founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary. But this year, the event will be larger than ever with a show lasting over three hours.
