GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

RIL@40: Company Started With Rs 1,000 is Now a Rs 6 Lakh Crore Empire, Says Mukesh Ambani

News18.com | December 23, 2017, 11:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed his grand plan to make Reliance a top 20 company in the world at the 40 year celebration of the group at a grand event in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening. His focus firmly on new technologies like renewable energy and artificial intelligence, Ambani said he aims to transform all sectors of the economy to emerge an even stronger partner to our nation’s growth. While one eye was on the future, the other remained on the past and the RIL chairman paid a tribute to his father and group founder, Dhirubhai Ambani. The star-studded event also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and several others. Over 50,000 people from the RIL family were in attendance and another 2 lakh plus connected via live conferencing from over 1,200 locations across the globe, making it one of the largest corporate congregations.

Watch Here:


Stay tuned for live updates:
Dec 23, 2017 10:56 pm (IST)

Anant Ambani: For us, a customer is not merely a sales number, he or she is an empowered individual who will be a change maker.

Dec 23, 2017 10:56 pm (IST)

Anant Ambani: We are blessed that we are born at a time of human history, where we will not be a mere chapter in the historical account but can write a new history that will change the world forever. That change should be led by India and Reliance should be at the forefront of that change.

Dec 23, 2017 10:53 pm (IST)

The RIL chairman ends his keynote speech by thanking the group’s employees for their hard work, commitment and dedication.  

Dec 23, 2017 10:52 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians - our fellow-citizens, small businesses and Enterprises - so that India can become a global super-power. Yes we can, and yes we will. 

Dec 23, 2017 10:52 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent, with artificial intelligence and block chain, all sectors of India’s economy, whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare. Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can, and yes we will. 

Dec 23, 2017 10:51 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: I believe that the world will invent new materials that will revolutionize how we manufacture and produce things, and improve the quality of life of every human being. Can Reliance be a leading global producer of these innovative new materials?  Yes we can, and yes we will. 

Dec 23, 2017 10:51 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: I believe that, in the coming decades, the world will transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy sources. Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can, and yes we will. 

Dec 23, 2017 10:50 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani lays out his vision for the Reliance Group. First, he asks those in attendance, “Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world?” Yes we can, and yes we will.” 

Dec 23, 2017 10:49 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: Today, Reliance is a global leader in Energy and Materials, where operating safely is an obsession. And with Jio and Retail, where we have established a leadership position in India – we are customer obsessed. As we enter our golden decade, we at Reliance are in a unique position to accomplish what very few companies in the world can even dream of.

Dec 23, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Dec 23, 2017 9:16 pm (IST)

As we step into our golden decade, we seek Dhirubhai's blessings. In the eyes of young members of the Reliance family I see the same spark that he ignited forty years ago. By doing good for others, before we do well for ourselves, we will transform the life of every single Indian: Nita Ambani

Dec 23, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Dec 23, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani also remembers some other pioneers of Reliance who worked with Dhirubhai Ambani. He says they worked against impossible odds and the resources they had were meagre compared to today, but they never lacked ambition, passion, dedication, humility and indomitable commitment. 

Dec 23, 2017 7:13 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani: It is because of him that Reliance has grown from 1 employee to over 250,000 today, from an initial investment of Rs 1000 to a company of over Rs 6 lakh crore, and from operations in only one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages.

Dec 23, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Before starting the celebrations, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani remembers the man who made Reliance. “Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual ─ my father, and our founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. We owe to him all the progress we have made in the last forty years. Reliance stands on his strong and ever-supportive shoulders,” he says. 

Dec 23, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

Way back in 1977, when Dhirubhai was starting Reliance he reached out to the common man of India and said “Profits will be ours. The loss mine”. This is wisdom that no business school will ever teach us: Isha Ambani

Dec 23, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)

Reliance Industries, an enterprise that started with just one thousand rupees, has today turned into a Rs 6 lakh crore company: Isha Ambani

Dec 23, 2017 6:42 pm (IST)

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s children – Akash and Isha – are on the stage to welcome the Reliance family to the 40 year celebrations. They invite on stage their grandmother, Kokilaben, along with their brother Anant. Together, they light a diya on stage. 

Dec 23, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)

The Reliance Group started from a small textile manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad and grew to become the country's largest company. Today, it is the largest player in hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and high-speed digital service business.

Dec 23, 2017 6:17 pm (IST)

The Reliance Group started from a small textile manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad and grew to become the country's largest company. Today, it is the largest player in hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and high-speed digital service business.

Dec 23, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha MP and RIL president (Corporate Affairs and Projects), Parimal Nathwani, looked back at his journey in Reliance in a tweet and credited his success to the midas touch of Dhirubhai Ambani and the faith reposed in him by Mukesh Ambani. 

Dec 23, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)

A poster showing Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder chairman of the Reliance Group, who would have turned 85 on December 28. Mukesh Ambani will talk about his father's pioneering role in establishing and expanding RIL in his keynote speech. Amitabh Bachchan will also pay a tribute to the group founder. 

Dec 23, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)

The crowds are already starting to fill up the venue. 

Dec 23, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)

A timelapse video of the preparations underway at the event venue in Navi Mumbai posted from the official handle of Reliance Jio. 

Dec 23, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)

Over 50,000 people from the RIL family will be in attendance at the newly created stadium at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. Another 2 lakh plus will connect via live conferencing from over 1,200 locations across the globe, making it one of the largest corporate congregations.

Dec 23, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

Shahrukh Khan also tweeted that he was looking forward to the event and posted a picture of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three kids - Akash, Isha and Anant. He wrote it is lovely to see them take forward the values and ethos of Reliance with such grace. 

Dec 23, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)

To kick off the celebration, mega star Amitabh Bachchan about his participation at the event. He posted photos of his rehearsal and said he was honoured to be a part of it. 

Dec 23, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani's led Reliance Industries Limited turns 40-year old today and the group will hold a gigantic celebration in Mumbai. Every year at this time, the group holds its RIL family day to commemorate founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary. But this year, the event will be larger than ever with a show lasting over three hours. 

  • 23 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand
    NZ vs WI
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    28.0 overs
    New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India
    IND vs SL
    260/5
    20.0 overs
    		 172/9
    17.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India
    IND vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 87/10
    16.0 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand
    WI vs NZ
    248/9
    50.0 overs
    		 249/5
    46.0 overs
    New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India
    SL vs IND
    215/10
    44.5 overs
    		 219/2
    32.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES