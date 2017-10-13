RIL Q2 Net Profit up 12.5 Percent to Rs 8,109 Crore
The company's revenue rose 23.9 percent to Rs 1,01,169 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 81,651 crore in the year-ago period.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12.5 percent to Rs 8,109 crore for the September quarter.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,209 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, RIL said in a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue rose 23.9 percent to Rs 1,01,169 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 81,651 crore in the year-ago period.
Its telecom arm, Reliance Jio saw its net losses widening to Rs 270.59 crore in the July-September quarter this fiscal against a net loss of Rs 21.3 crore in the preceding quarter.
The total income of Reliance Jio stood at Rs 6,148.73 crore in the quarter under review.
The financials were announced after the markets closed for trading on Friday. Shares of the company closed at Rs 876.7 apiece, up 0.48 percent from the previous closing.
