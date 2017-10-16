RIL Shares Gain Nearly 2% After Q2 Results

: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday rose by nearly 2 percent after the company reported a 12.5 percent jump in the September quarter net profit.The stock gained 1.71 percent to touch its one year high of Rs 891.70 on BSE. It, however, gave up its early gains and was trading 0.58 percent lower at Rs 871.60.On NSE, the stock went up by 1.77 percent to Rs 892 -- its 52-week high.Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL on Friday reported a 12.5 percent jump in the July-September quarter net profit after refining margin soared to nine year high and mobile telephony venture earned operational profit.Net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year was Rs 8,109 crore, or Rs 13.7 per share -- higher than Rs 7,209 crore, or Rs 12.2 a share, in the sameperiod of last fiscal.Its total revenue was up 23.9 percent at Rs 1,01,169 crore.