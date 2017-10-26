GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Advances 16 Paise in Early Trade

Forex dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against major currencies overseas, robust foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 10:29 AM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by another 16 paise to 64.73 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

According to the provisional exchange data, FPIs invested Rs 3,582.50 crore on net basis in equities yesterday. Stock markets opening lower however restricted the rupee gains, a dealer said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had gained 18 paise against the US dollar to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.89 at the interbank foreign exchange on late selling of the greenback by exporters and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record highs, falling by 207.44 points or 0.62 percent to 32,835.06 in early trade on Thursday.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.75 -73.75 ( -0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,285.40 -9.95 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 324.45 -0.45 -0.14
PNB 208.35 +6.30 +3.12
Bank of Baroda 186.80 -1.35 -0.72
ICICI Bank 297.65 -8.05 -2.63
Yes Bank 336.20 +9.30 +2.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 208.90 +7.00 +3.47
SBI 324.70 0.00 0.00
UltraTechCement 4,499.30 +34.60 +0.77
HDFC Bank 1,782.75 -11.75 -0.65
Bank of Baroda 186.70 -1.50 -0.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 337.35 +10.45 +3.20
BPCL 525.80 +16.00 +3.14
Larsen 1,236.80 +32.60 +2.71
HPCL 474.35 +11.85 +2.56
Cipla 604.20 +11.55 +1.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,237.00 +32.55 +2.70
BHEL 92.70 +2.10 +2.32
Cipla 604.80 +11.25 +1.90
Coal India 293.00 +3.85 +1.33
Axis Bank 477.50 +4.80 +1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 875.00 -32.05 -3.53
Indiabulls Hsg 1,232.25 -44.45 -3.48
ICICI Bank 297.80 -7.90 -2.58
HDFC 1,639.95 -37.70 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 211.35 -4.75 -2.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 297.95 -7.65 -2.50
HDFC 1,640.35 -37.55 -2.24
Dr Reddys Labs 2,326.50 -25.45 -1.08
HUL 1,260.75 -12.80 -1.01
HDFC Bank 1,781.30 -13.20 -0.74
See all Top Losers »

