Rupee Advances 7 Paise Against Dollar at 64.78

The benchmark Sensex retreated from record by falling 66.99 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 33,199.17 in early trade

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2017, 10:14 AM IST
Rupee Advances 7 Paise Against Dollar at 64.78
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee made a cautious rise of 7 paise to 64.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the US Fed's two-day policy meet gets under way.

Exporters and banks continued to give the American currency a wide berth.

However, the dollar's overseas strength and a lower opening in the domestic stock market cast a shadow on the rupee's gains, traders said.

on Monday, the rupee had bounced back by a healthy 20 paise to end at 64.85 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling by exporters and banks amid buoyant local equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex retreated from record by falling 66.99 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 33,199.17 in early trade on Tuesday.
