1-min read

Rupee Advances Gains Against Dollar in Early Trade

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 100.48 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,070.12 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
Rupee Advances Gains Against Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee gained 10 paise to trade at over 2-1/2 year high of 63.31 against the US dollar in early session on Friday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, stock markets opening with gains and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee's upmove.

The rupee opened higher at 63.35 a dollar and moved to a high of 63.31 a dollar in early trade.

The rupee on Thursday bounced back to end at a fresh 2-1/2 year high of 63.41, gaining by 12 paise against the US dollar on optimism over a brightening economic picture.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 100.48 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,070.12 in early trade.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
