Rupee Advances Gains Against Dollar in Early Trade
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 100.48 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,070.12 in early trade.
Mumbai: The rupee gained 10 paise to trade at over 2-1/2 year high of 63.31 against the US dollar in early session on Friday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, stock markets opening with gains and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.
The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee's upmove.
The rupee opened higher at 63.35 a dollar and moved to a high of 63.31 a dollar in early trade.
The rupee on Thursday bounced back to end at a fresh 2-1/2 year high of 63.41, gaining by 12 paise against the US dollar on optimism over a brightening economic picture.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Comm
|35.25
|+1.95
|+5.86
|Idea Cellular
|115.65
|+11.10
|+10.62
|Yes Bank
|333.60
|+16.50
|+5.20
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,480.85
|+94.60
|+1.01
|Infosys
|1,007.80
|-7.60
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,709.15
|+3.65
|+0.21
|Varun Beverages
|729.05
|+40.50
|+5.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,194.40
|+9.65
|+0.81
|Idea Cellular
|115.60
|+11.10
|+10.62
|Reliance Comm
|35.35
|+2.00
|+6.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|333.75
|+16.65
|+5.25
|Adani Ports
|426.00
|+16.15
|+3.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,675.00
|+28.40
|+1.72
|Bajaj Finance
|1,778.70
|+24.70
|+1.41
|Bharti Airtel
|530.95
|+7.95
|+1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|333.75
|+16.65
|+5.25
|Adani Ports
|426.00
|+16.75
|+4.09
|BHEL
|103.25
|+2.50
|+2.48
|IndusInd Bank
|1,675.85
|+29.55
|+1.79
|Bharti Airtel
|530.10
|+7.65
|+1.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|413.05
|-5.80
|-1.38
|BPCL
|486.70
|-4.80
|-0.98
|IOC
|383.70
|-3.60
|-0.93
|ONGC
|197.30
|-2.20
|-1.10
|Tech Mahindra
|516.90
|-5.65
|-1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|197.30
|-2.05
|-1.03
|ICICI Bank
|312.40
|-2.40
|-0.76
|Infosys
|1,008.25
|-7.05
|-0.69
|Wipro
|310.30
|-1.20
|-0.39
|Axis Bank
|558.30
|-1.00
|-0.18
