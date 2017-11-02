GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Appreciates 10 Paise Against Dollar to 64.49

The dollar's reduced clout overseas amid uncertainty about prospects of US tax cuts and domestic stock markets opening high were instrumental in the rupee's rise, traders said.

PTI

November 2, 2017
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee advanced 10 paise to 64.49 against the dollar today as the US Federal Reserve held off on rates and kept the window open for a December hike.

Banks and exporters kept to dollar selling.

The dollar's reduced clout overseas amid uncertainty about prospects of US tax cuts and domestic stock markets opening high were instrumental in the rupee's rise, traders said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had surged a solid 16 paise to end at an over one-month high of 64.59 against the US currency following heavy dollar unwinding.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 45.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 33,645.80 in the early session on Thursday.
