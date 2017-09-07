Rupee Appreciates 7 Paise Against Dollar to 64.03
The dollar's slide against some currencies overseas and domestic stock markets opening firm supported the rupee, dealers said.
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 64.03 against the US currency today on dollar selling by banks and exporters and foreign fund inflows.
The dollar's slide against some currencies overseas and domestic stock markets opening firm supported the rupee, dealers said.
FPIs turned net buyers in equity and debt markets yesterday after two days of selling which supported the rupee, they said. They invested Rs 272.03 crore on net basis yesterday, provisional data showed.
Yesterday, the domestic currency rose marginally by 2 paise to 64.10 against the dollar even as geopolitical worries continued to cast shadow over forex trading.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 114.94 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 31,776.91 in the early trade today.
The dollar's slide against some currencies overseas and domestic stock markets opening firm supported the rupee, dealers said.
FPIs turned net buyers in equity and debt markets yesterday after two days of selling which supported the rupee, they said. They invested Rs 272.03 crore on net basis yesterday, provisional data showed.
Yesterday, the domestic currency rose marginally by 2 paise to 64.10 against the dollar even as geopolitical worries continued to cast shadow over forex trading.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 114.94 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 31,776.91 in the early trade today.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aditya Birla
|213.85
|+10.15
|+4.98
|Reliance
|816.50
|-6.20
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|1,903.55
|+44.60
|+2.40
|BEML
|1,884.90
|+48.75
|+2.66
|Rel Capital
|768.60
|+9.15
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aditya Birla
|214.00
|+1.20
|+0.56
|Idea Cellular
|81.65
|-0.15
|-0.18
|ICICI Bank
|294.10
|-1.15
|-0.39
|Reliance
|818.20
|-4.10
|-0.50
|Jai Corp
|108.25
|+9.85
|+10.01
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,309.00
|+44.70
|+3.54
|Eicher Motors
|32,700.00
|+617.40
|+1.92
|Hindalco
|249.00
|+3.20
|+1.30
|Sun Pharma
|480.95
|+6.70
|+1.41
|Hero Motocorp
|4,000.00
|+49.35
|+1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|480.80
|+5.80
|+1.22
|Hero Motocorp
|3,997.95
|+47.40
|+1.20
|M&M
|1,330.60
|+14.15
|+1.07
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,218.85
|+22.05
|+1.00
|Axis Bank
|496.90
|+3.40
|+0.69
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|527.05
|-7.85
|-1.47
|Tata Motors (D)
|212.15
|-2.75
|-1.28
|NTPC
|168.00
|-1.95
|-1.15
|Tata Motors
|378.60
|-4.10
|-1.07
|Cipla
|552.75
|-5.55
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|167.90
|-2.05
|-1.21
|Tata Motors
|378.70
|-4.70
|-1.23
|Tata Motors (D)
|212.40
|-2.15
|-1.00
|Coal India
|253.50
|-1.95
|-0.76
|HDFC
|1,761.65
|-13.20
|-0.74
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eden Gardens Curator Losing Sleep as Incessant Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Parineeti Puts Link Up Rumours With Hardik Pandya to Rest
- 2018 Ford EcoSport Revealed, Gets a New Sporty ST-Line Model
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma
- US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro Stuns Federer in Quarters