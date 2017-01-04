»
1-min read

Rupee Bounces 12 Paise on Dollar's Global Weakness

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 4, 2017, 10:39 AM IST | Updated: 21 hours ago
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai:The rupee firmed up by 12 paise to 68.21 against the US dollar today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange after selling of the American currency by exporters and banks intensified.

Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas, barring yen, gave the rupee more muscle.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee uptrend, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to close at a fresh one-month low of 68.33 against the American currency on heavy dollar demand from corporates and importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 58.55 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 26,701.79 in morning trade.

