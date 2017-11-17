Rupee Breaks Free, Runs up 69 Paise on Moody's India Upgrade

The rupee on Friday appreciated a sharp 69 paise, or 1.06 per cent, to trade at an over one-week high of 64.63 against the dollar after the US-based rating agency Moody's upgraded India's sovereign credit rating.The rally was supported by the dollar selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.They said a spectacular opening in the equity market did its job.US-based Moody's on Friday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven byeconomic and institutional reforms.The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years -- Moody's hadlast upgraded India's rating to 'Baa3' in 2004.In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.The rupee had on Thursay dropped by 11 paise to close at 65.32 against the US currency on fresh dollar demand from importers and banks after the US data raised prospects of rate hike by the Federal Reserve by the year-end that can trigger flight of foreign capital.Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex soared 414 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 33,520.82 in opening trade on Friday.