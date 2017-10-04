GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Climbs 17 Paise to 65.33 Against Dollar

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 44.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 31,541.54 in opening session on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Representative photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee turned stronger by 17 paise at 65.33 against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of RBI's monetary policy review.

The rate decision of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is due on Wednesday.

The dollar retreated globally as attention shifted to the likely composition of the new Federal Reserve board after the incumbent Chair Janet Yellen's term ends.

A higher opening in domestic equities aided the rupee uptrend, traders said.

On Tuesday, the domestic currency ended lower by 22 paise at 65.50 against the greenback amid rising expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 44.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 31,541.54 in opening session on Wednesday.
