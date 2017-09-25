Rupee Climbs 3 Paise Against Dollar at 64.76
The dollar's overseas strength against some currencies and a sharply lower opening in the domestic equity market held the rupee tight, forex traders said.
Mumbai: The rupee made a tepid rise of 3 paise to 64.76 against the US dollar in early part of the day as selling of the American currency by exporters and banks gathered pace.
However, the dollar's overseas strength against some currencies and a sharply lower opening in the domestic equity market held the rupee tight, forex traders said.
On Friday, the rupee had clawed back some of its lost ground from its near 6-month low and ended a marginal 2 paise higher at 64.79 per dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex dropped as much as 287.50 points to 31,634.94 in early trade on Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infibeam Incorp
|129.50
|-13.90
|-9.69
|Axis Bank
|493.40
|-11.90
|-2.36
|Tata Steel
|633.00
|-21.00
|-3.21
|Rel Capital
|618.65
|-42.60
|-6.44
|Indiabulls Real
|206.40
|-11.65
|-5.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Capacit'e Infra
|354.50
|+104.50
|+41.80
|Infibeam Incorp
|130.40
|-13.40
|-9.32
|HCL Tech
|877.45
|-7.15
|-0.81
|Reliance Home F
|114.00
|+4.80
|+4.40
|Indiabulls Real
|206.20
|-12.95
|-5.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|213.10
|+3.55
|+1.69
|Tata Power
|81.30
|+0.90
|+1.12
|Bharti Infratel
|392.85
|+2.85
|+0.73
|TCS
|2,521.85
|+18.25
|+0.73
|HUL
|1,247.30
|+8.10
|+0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,519.95
|+17.60
|+0.70
|HUL
|1,246.60
|+7.05
|+0.57
|Reliance
|820.00
|+2.50
|+0.31
|ICICI Bank
|277.55
|+0.45
|+0.16
|NTPC
|166.35
|+0.15
|+0.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,185.50
|-56.85
|-4.58
|Adani Ports
|385.95
|-15.25
|-3.80
|Ambuja Cements
|261.40
|-8.50
|-3.15
|Tata Steel
|633.00
|-21.00
|-3.21
|Larsen
|1,152.30
|-32.50
|-2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|386.00
|-15.25
|-3.80
|Tata Steel
|633.10
|-21.45
|-3.28
|Larsen
|1,151.90
|-33.00
|-2.79
|Axis Bank
|494.25
|-10.80
|-2.14
|Lupin
|990.00
|-23.55
|-2.32
