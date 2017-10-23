GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Declines 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 223.86 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 32,613.82 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2017, 9:43 AM IST
Rupee Declines 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 7 paise to 65.11 against the dollar in early trade on Monday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers as the greenback strengthened against other currencies overseas.

The dollar was firm against some global currencies which weighed on the rupee, but a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the losses, dealers said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had ended marginally lower by 2 paise at 65.04 against the US dollar in a highly volatile trade session.

Forex market remained closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Diwali holidays.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 223.86 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 32,613.82 in early trade.
