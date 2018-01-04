Rupee Declines 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 123.37 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 33,916.75 in early trade
Representative photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at 63.61 against the US dollar in opening session on Thursday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers.
The dollar's gains against major world currencies after a strong US manufacturing data also impacted the rupee sentiment, a currency dealer said.
On Wednesday, the rupee had retreated from its multi-year high and ended marginally lower by 5 paise at 63.53 against the US currency.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 123.37 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 33,916.75 in early trade on Thursday.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Phillips Carbon
|1,309.50
|+136.25
|+11.61
|Rain Industries
|451.70
|+13.40
|+3.06
|Graphite India
|901.90
|+35.05
|+4.04
|Jet Airways
|872.75
|+2.15
|+0.25
|Reliance Comm
|29.50
|-1.05
|-3.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Phillips Carbon
|1,311.80
|+136.20
|+11.59
|Rain Industries
|452.65
|+13.70
|+3.12
|Satin Credit
|431.65
|-2.40
|-0.55
|Graphite India
|901.90
|+35.60
|+4.11
|Dredging Corp
|889.95
|+33.40
|+3.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|196.60
|+3.15
|+1.63
|Asian Paints
|1,159.80
|+17.90
|+1.57
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,372.95
|+33.95
|+1.45
|UPL
|785.05
|+9.25
|+1.19
|Coal India
|274.80
|+2.95
|+1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,373.00
|+36.80
|+1.58
|Asian Paints
|1,159.90
|+18.80
|+1.65
|ONGC
|196.40
|+2.70
|+1.39
|IndusInd Bank
|1,644.45
|+14.15
|+0.87
|Coal India
|274.80
|+2.50
|+0.92
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|427.50
|-6.40
|-1.47
|HCL Tech
|886.40
|-10.90
|-1.21
|ICICI Bank
|313.05
|-1.95
|-0.62
|Tata Power
|100.20
|-0.60
|-0.60
|Yes Bank
|314.25
|-1.60
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|249.95
|-4.90
|-1.92
|Tata Motors
|427.55
|-5.65
|-1.30
|ICICI Bank
|313.05
|-2.00
|-0.63
|Wipro
|308.80
|-1.40
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|314.05
|-1.75
|-0.55
