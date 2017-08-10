Rupee Dives 26 Paise Against US Dollar
The rupee had lost 21 paise versus the dollar to end at 63.84 in the previous session.
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee tumbled by 26 paise to 64.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid foreign fund outflows.
Besides, the dollar recovering from eight-week lows against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee, dealers said.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex down 160.05 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 31,637.79 in early trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|380.20
|-35.85
|-8.62
|Aurobindo Pharm
|685.25
|+1.65
|+0.24
|SIS
|757.05
|-57.95
|-7.11
|Indiabulls Real
|227.95
|-21.45
|-8.60
|Rel Capital
|764.25
|-35.25
|-4.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PI Industries
|700.00
|-29.15
|-4.00
|SIS
|756.70
|-58.30
|-7.15
|Tata Motors
|380.90
|-35.85
|-8.60
|Idea Cellular
|87.90
|-3.15
|-3.46
|Rel Capital
|764.45
|-35.15
|-4.40
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|404.00
|+10.15
|+2.58
|Infosys
|981.25
|+11.90
|+1.23
|Wipro
|288.15
|+1.65
|+0.58
|HCL Tech
|882.90
|+4.15
|+0.47
|Kotak Mahindra
|996.80
|+4.40
|+0.44
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|380.20
|-35.85
|-8.62
|Tata Motors (D)
|221.45
|-20.80
|-8.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,944.45
|-103.90
|-5.07
|GAIL
|365.00
|-17.20
|-4.50
|Eicher Motors
|30,111.70
|-1,377.40
|-4.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|219.90
|-22.45
|-9.26
|Tata Motors
|380.90
|-35.85
|-8.60
|BHEL
|126.45
|-6.70
|-5.03
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,948.95
|-97.70
|-4.77
|Sun Pharma
|460.15
|-14.60
|-3.08
