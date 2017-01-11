Rupee Drops 7 Paise Against Dollar In Early Trade
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee was trading lower by 7 paise at 68.25 against the American currency in early trade on Wednesday after the dollar gained strength overseas.
Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.
They said, however, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the rupee losses.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended 3 paise higher at 68.18 against the American currency in a range bound trade amid weak dollar overseas.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recaptured the 27,000-mark by surging 151.01 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 27,050.57 in the opening trade today.
Recommended For You
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- GorgeousDisha Patani Goes Topless For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot
- Plucky Brit Gets Revamped2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President