Rupee Drops 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Currency traders also turned cautious ahead of release of key macro data, including IIP and inflation, later in the day.
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee dropped further by 7 paise to 64.00 against the US currency in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened overseas.
Dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and the greenback's gains against other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.
Currency traders also turned cautious ahead of release of key macro data, including IIP and inflation, later in the day.
They said gains in domestic equity markets capped the losses.
The rupee opened lower at 63.98 per dollar against last close of 63.93 per dollar. It moved in a range of 64.01 per dollar to 63.98 per dollar in morning trade.
Yesterday, the rupee had retreated from its one-month high to end lower by 15 paise to 63.93 a dollar on overwhelming demand for the American currency from corporates and banks.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex regained the 32,000 -mark by surging 155.78 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 32,037.94 in early trade today.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|881.15
|+2.45
|+0.28
|Tata Steel
|684.25
|+21.65
|+3.27
|Dewan Housing
|556.55
|+8.25
|+1.50
|YES BANK
|1,838.00
|-4.05
|-0.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,141.90
|-0.50
|-0.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,290.20
|-9.25
|-0.71
|Karur Vysya
|155.80
|+9.05
|+6.17
|SpiceJet
|145.20
|+4.65
|+3.31
|Tata Steel
|684.05
|+22.75
|+3.44
|JBM Auto
|571.35
|+57.60
|+11.21
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|142.10
|+4.65
|+3.38
|Tata Steel
|684.45
|+21.85
|+3.30
|BPCL
|527.05
|+14.80
|+2.89
|Zee Entertain
|533.05
|+12.75
|+2.45
|Sun Pharma
|477.70
|+10.25
|+2.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|684.05
|+22.75
|+3.44
|Sun Pharma
|478.50
|+9.85
|+2.10
|SBI
|274.90
|+4.05
|+1.50
|BHEL
|132.50
|+1.95
|+1.49
|HUL
|1,236.20
|+17.15
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,744.40
|-46.85
|-2.62
|Tech Mahindra
|436.55
|-4.95
|-1.12
|Wipro
|299.00
|-2.15
|-0.71
|Coal India
|255.05
|-2.00
|-0.78
|Bharti Infratel
|367.30
|-2.20
|-0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|255.00
|-1.95
|-0.76
|Wipro
|298.90
|-2.35
|-0.78
|ONGC
|162.35
|-1.05
|-0.64
|NTPC
|169.80
|-0.60
|-0.35
|Bajaj Auto
|2,926.00
|-4.30
|-0.15
