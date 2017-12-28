GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Drops 7 Paise Against Dollar on Fiscal Deficit Fears

The American unit retained its appeal among importers and banks.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2017, 10:03 AM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee started with a loss of 7 paise at 64.22 against the dollar today on concerns that the government's additional borrowing this fiscal may lead to a breach in the fiscal deficit target.

The government on Wednesday said it has decided to make an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal through dated securities, a move that may put a burden on the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of GDP.

However, there will be no change in net borrowing as envisaged in the Budget for 2017-18, a finance ministry statement said.

Weakness in the US dollar against select currencies in the global market contained the rupee fall, traders said.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 7 paise to 64.22. On Wednesday, it had ended lower by 7 paise at 64.15.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05 in the opening session.
