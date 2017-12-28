Rupee Drops 7 Paise Against Dollar on Fiscal Deficit Fears
The American unit retained its appeal among importers and banks.
Mumbai: The rupee started with a loss of 7 paise at 64.22 against the dollar today on concerns that the government's additional borrowing this fiscal may lead to a breach in the fiscal deficit target.
The government on Wednesday said it has decided to make an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal through dated securities, a move that may put a burden on the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of GDP.
However, there will be no change in net borrowing as envisaged in the Budget for 2017-18, a finance ministry statement said.
Weakness in the US dollar against select currencies in the global market contained the rupee fall, traders said.
In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 7 paise to 64.22. On Wednesday, it had ended lower by 7 paise at 64.15.
The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05 in the opening session.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,733.90
|-67.60
|-0.69
|PNB
|170.50
|-8.25
|-4.62
|M&M
|1,541.75
|-14.55
|-0.93
|Tata Steel
|702.80
|-7.40
|-1.04
|Jet Airways
|737.60
|+17.20
|+2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,308.05
|+144.05
|+1.57
|ICICI Bank
|308.85
|+5.40
|+1.78
|Bharti Airtel
|526.70
|+7.75
|+1.49
|Petronet LNG
|254.45
|+6.50
|+2.62
|Bombay Dyeing
|280.80
|+14.10
|+5.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|308.40
|+10.40
|+3.49
|Hindalco
|249.65
|+6.90
|+2.84
|Cipla
|591.65
|+15.20
|+2.64
|M&M
|1,521.45
|+38.05
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|529.80
|+11.45
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,438.45
|+37.90
|+1.58
|HUL
|1,373.70
|+19.25
|+1.42
|Tata Steel
|730.50
|+8.70
|+1.21
|Coal India
|265.30
|+2.75
|+1.05
|Reliance
|931.05
|+8.75
|+0.95
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|310.25
|-4.60
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|3,749.50
|-37.15
|-0.98
|Sun Pharma
|570.90
|+39.95
|+7.52
|IOC
|397.50
|-4.00
|-1.00
|Axis Bank
|549.20
|-5.40
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,333.05
|-18.90
|-0.80
|Coal India
|266.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|710.60
|-4.90
|-0.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.85
|-10.65
|-0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|3,785.95
|-23.05
|-0.61
