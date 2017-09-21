GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Drops by 26 Paise to 64.53 Against US Dollar

The benchmark Sensex recovered by 59.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,460.03 in the opening trade

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Drops by 26 Paise to 64.53 Against US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee fell sharply by 26 paise to 64.53 against the dollar at the interbank forex market in early trade on Thursday as the greenback strengthened overseas.

Forex dealers said the greenback rose against other currencies overseas as expectations of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve grew stronger.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its policy rate unchanged but expressed confidence in the outlook for the real economy.

On Wednesday, the rupee had logged its first gain in three sessions by rising 6 paise to 64.27 against the US currency owing to fresh dollar unwinding by exporters.

The benchmark Sensex recovered by 59.52 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,460.03 in the opening trade on Thursday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,259.59 -140.92 ( -0.43%)

Nifty 50

10,088.50 -52.65 ( -0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 975.50 +32.70 +3.47
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.90 +108.20 +4.67
HDFC 1,774.05 +6.90 +0.39
Lupin 1,035.00 +32.75 +3.27
Tata Steel 688.00 +0.35 +0.05
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 976.00 +33.25 +3.53
GOCL Corp 576.65 +73.40 +14.59
Matrimony.com 918.35 -66.65 -6.77
Future Retail 545.85 +2.80 +0.52
Blue Dart 4,298.90 +40.50 +0.95
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.20 +107.50 +4.64
Lupin 1,034.00 +31.75 +3.17
Cipla 586.95 +17.25 +3.03
Sun Pharma 516.80 +11.30 +2.24
Aurobindo Pharm 756.30 +10.75 +1.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.00 +108.40 +4.69
Lupin 1,034.60 +32.40 +3.23
Cipla 586.15 +17.65 +3.10
Sun Pharma 516.55 +10.10 +1.99
TCS 2,506.55 +14.15 +0.57
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 531.00 -18.10 -3.30
Tata Motors (D) 232.00 -6.60 -2.77
Hindalco 237.15 -6.95 -2.85
GAIL 406.90 -10.40 -2.49
Indiabulls Hsg 1,280.00 -30.75 -2.35
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors (D) 232.35 -6.00 -2.52
ICICI Bank 284.45 -6.35 -2.18
Coal India 251.00 -5.40 -2.11
Bharti Airtel 390.40 -5.85 -1.48
Axis Bank 512.00 -7.35 -1.42

Video Wall

Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India

Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES