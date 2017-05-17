X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Rupee Edges up 3 Paise Against Dollar
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee made a tepid start on Wednesday by recovering a mere 3 paise to 64.05 against the dollar. Banks and exporters got into fresh selling of the US currency, which lost ground overseas too.
What kept the rupee gains on a leash was a muted opening in domestic equities. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed lower by 3 paise at 64.08 on fresh spell of dollar demand.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell 57.74 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 30,524.86 in early session on Wednesday.
First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:49 AM IST
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Steven Smith Hails MS Dhoni After Wankhede Heroics
- Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched at Rs 6,999 Along With Mi Router 3C For Rs 1,199
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Little Taimur For an Outing, See Pics
- Video - All You Need to Know About the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- IPL 2017: Hyderabad vs Kolkata - Key Player Battles