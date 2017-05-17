Rupee Edges up 3 Paise Against Dollar

Mumbai: The rupee made a tepid start on Wednesday by recovering a mere 3 paise to 64.05 against the dollar. Banks and exporters got into fresh selling of the US currency, which lost ground overseas too.

What kept the rupee gains on a leash was a muted opening in domestic equities. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed lower by 3 paise at 64.08 on fresh spell of dollar demand.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell 57.74 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 30,524.86 in early session on Wednesday.