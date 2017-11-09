Rupee Extend Gains, up 11 Paise in Early Trade
A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 11 paise to 64.85 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Thursday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.
Stocks markets opening with gains also bolstered the domestic currency, a dealer said.
On Wednesday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery after a two-session fall and ended higher by 7 paise at 64.96 against the US currency.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 244.99 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,463.80 in opening trade.
A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.
Stocks markets opening with gains also bolstered the domestic currency, a dealer said.
On Wednesday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery after a two-session fall and ended higher by 7 paise at 64.96 against the US currency.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 244.99 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,463.80 in opening trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|439.40
|+1.20
|+0.27
|Rain Industries
|360.35
|+20.10
|+5.91
|SBI
|312.00
|+2.45
|+0.79
|Reliance
|905.75
|+17.95
|+2.02
|HDFC
|1,713.90
|-33.55
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Rain Industries
|359.10
|+19.15
|+5.63
|SBI
|311.60
|+1.85
|+0.60
|Tata Motors
|439.90
|+1.20
|+0.27
|Rel Capital
|488.25
|-16.55
|-3.28
|Lupin
|834.85
|-7.70
|-0.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|905.90
|+18.10
|+2.04
|ICICI Bank
|311.25
|+5.75
|+1.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,218.05
|+22.35
|+1.87
|UPL
|749.95
|+14.00
|+1.90
|Asian Paints
|1,192.95
|+20.75
|+1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|906.50
|+18.25
|+2.05
|Asian Paints
|1,192.35
|+21.40
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|310.95
|+5.15
|+1.68
|HUL
|1,255.50
|+18.60
|+1.50
|NTPC
|178.60
|+2.55
|+1.45
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|282.60
|-5.45
|-1.89
|HDFC
|1,714.15
|-33.30
|-1.91
|GAIL
|449.00
|-8.25
|-1.80
|ONGC
|189.05
|-3.50
|-1.82
|Axis Bank
|535.95
|-8.90
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|282.55
|-5.45
|-1.89
|HDFC
|1,714.60
|-32.45
|-1.86
|Axis Bank
|535.65
|-9.40
|-1.72
|ONGC
|189.05
|-3.00
|-1.56
|Lupin
|834.50
|-8.05
|-0.96
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Shah Rukh Khan Backed Out of a Film Starring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan
- Varun Dhawan's Stalker Threatens to Commit Suicide; Actor Files Police Complaint
- Fatima Sana Shaikh Posts Selfie in Sari; Fans Show Love, Trolls Advise her To Become a 'Porn Star'
- Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced