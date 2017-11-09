GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Extend Gains, up 11 Paise in Early Trade

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
Rupee Extend Gains, up 11 Paise in Early Trade
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 11 paise to 64.85 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Thursday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.

Stocks markets opening with gains also bolstered the domestic currency, a dealer said.

On Wednesday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery after a two-session fall and ended higher by 7 paise at 64.96 against the US currency.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 244.99 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,463.80 in opening trade.
