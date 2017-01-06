»
Rupee Extends Gains, up 15 Paise Against Dollar

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 6, 2017, 9:56 AM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
A file image of the new 2000 rupee note. (Image: CNN-News18)

Mumbai: Maintaining its good form for the third day, the rupee appreciated 15 paise to 67.81 against the dollar in early session today, underpinned by higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, the falling fortunes of the dollar against others overseas gave the rupee an upperhand.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

On Thursday, the rupee had risen 9 paise to close at 67.96 on sustained dollar unwinding from banks and exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped by another 103.48 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 26,981.72 in early trade today.

