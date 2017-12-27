Rupee Faces Heat From Rising Dollar, Down 10 Paise at 64.18
The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee gave up 10 paise at 64.18 against the dollar on Wednesday, facing heat from a rising dollar overseas.
The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.
The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.
In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 10 paise at 64.18. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 in a quiet trade.
The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 76.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to scale yet another new peak of 34,087.32 in early session on Wednesday.
The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.
The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.
In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 10 paise at 64.18. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 in a quiet trade.
The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 76.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to scale yet another new peak of 34,087.32 in early session on Wednesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,733.90
|-67.60
|-0.69
|PNB
|170.50
|-8.25
|-4.62
|M&M
|1,541.75
|-14.55
|-0.93
|Tata Steel
|702.80
|-7.40
|-1.04
|Jet Airways
|737.60
|+17.20
|+2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,308.05
|+144.05
|+1.57
|ICICI Bank
|308.85
|+5.40
|+1.78
|Bharti Airtel
|526.70
|+7.75
|+1.49
|Petronet LNG
|254.45
|+6.50
|+2.62
|Bombay Dyeing
|280.80
|+14.10
|+5.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|308.40
|+10.40
|+3.49
|Hindalco
|249.65
|+6.90
|+2.84
|Cipla
|591.65
|+15.20
|+2.64
|M&M
|1,521.45
|+38.05
|+2.57
|Sun Pharma
|529.80
|+11.45
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|577.70
|+37.25
|+6.89
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,400.55
|+40.30
|+1.71
|M&M
|747.00
|+5.70
|+0.77
|Wipro
|305.35
|+2.10
|+0.69
|HUL
|1,350.55
|+2.60
|+0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|401.50
|-8.45
|-2.06
|ICICI Bank
|312.80
|-5.35
|-1.68
|Bharti Airtel
|534.65
|-8.30
|-1.53
|UltraTechCement
|4,277.70
|-62.65
|-1.44
|TCS
|2,619.90
|-29.55
|-1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,333.05
|-18.90
|-0.80
|Coal India
|266.00
|-2.00
|-0.75
|Tata Steel
|710.60
|-4.90
|-0.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.85
|-10.65
|-0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|3,785.95
|-23.05
|-0.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Virat-Anushka's Bhangra At Their Mumbai Reception Will Make You Want To Groove
- Delhi Government to Launch Automated Tests for Driving License, Will Sign MoU With Maruti Suzuki
- SRK to Sachin, Cine and Sports Stars Shine at Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: It's a Twin-Twin Situation For Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Ziva Takes to MS Dhoni’s Lap and Wishes Everyone a Merry X-mas