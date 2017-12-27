GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Faces Heat From Rising Dollar, Down 10 Paise at 64.18

The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
Rupee Faces Heat From Rising Dollar, Down 10 Paise at 64.18
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee gave up 10 paise at 64.18 against the dollar on Wednesday, facing heat from a rising dollar overseas.

The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.

The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.

In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 10 paise at 64.18. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 in a quiet trade.

The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 76.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to scale yet another new peak of 34,087.32 in early session on Wednesday.
S&P BSE Sensex

33,911.81 -98.80 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,490.75 -40.75 ( -0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 577.70 +37.25 +6.89
Dr Reddys Labs 2,400.55 +40.30 +1.71
M&M 747.00 +5.70 +0.77
Wipro 305.35 +2.10 +0.69
HUL 1,350.55 +2.60 +0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 401.50 -8.45 -2.06
ICICI Bank 312.80 -5.35 -1.68
Bharti Airtel 534.65 -8.30 -1.53
UltraTechCement 4,277.70 -62.65 -1.44
TCS 2,619.90 -29.55 -1.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

